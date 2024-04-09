AvePoint Launches New Analytics Capabilities for Copilot for Microsoft 365

AvePoint tyGraph, which now includes analytics for Copilot for Microsoft 365 adoption, helps organizations unlock the full potential of their AI investments and enhance employee experience

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced the general availability of new analytics capabilities in its tyGraph solution specific to Copilot for Microsoft 365, enabling organizations to measure and optimize their Copilot for Microsoft 365 usage and impact.



According to Forrester Research, approximately 6.9 million knowledge workers in the United States will use Copilot for Microsoft 365 by the end of 2024. To maximize the potential of Copilot for Microsoft 365 to accelerate innovation and productivity, AvePoint tyGraph enables organizations to:

Gain Insights into Copilot for Microsoft 365 Usage: Organizations can now unlock valuable data-driven intelligence about how workers leverage Microsoft's AI-powered productivity tool by tracking adoption trends over time, pinpointing untapped opportunities for increased engagement, and comparing Copilot for Microsoft 365 usage across the organization. This in-depth visibility empowers organizations to optimize user experiences and maximize return on investment (ROI) by understanding what robust utilization of Copilot for Microsoft 365 looks like in alignment with unique business needs.

Make Strategic AI Investment Decisions: Through sophisticated modeling of usage patterns and existing software adoption, organizations can identify the strongest opportunities to drive productivity gains and ROI from AI-powered capabilities. With data-driven insights, organizations can confidently allocate licenses to ensure this transformative solution reaches the teams primed for maximum benefit, optimizing investment returns and employee satisfaction.

Unleash Productivity Potential Across the Workforce: Armed with granular insights on Copilot for Microsoft 365 usage, organizations can identify ideal productivity behaviors and nurture digital champions within their workforce. With this technology in its nascent stage, having unique examples can cultivate widespread adoption of modern workflows that accelerate innovation and business growth.



In contrast to other Copilot for Microsoft 365 reporting and analytics solutions, AvePoint tyGraph equips organizations with unmatched flexibility and granular insights into usage and adoption. With three-year data retention, customizable time ranges, seamless import from HR systems such as Workday, and robust access controls, organizations can dissect productivity trends through a multidimensional lens tailored to their unique needs – analyzing adoption by timeframe, geography, department, role, and more.

AvePoint tyGraph Copilot for Microsoft 365 Adoption Analytics is the latest addition to AvePoint's Copilot for Microsoft 365 data readiness solutions, which help organizations prepare, secure, and optimize their data for Copilot for Microsoft 365. With the AvePoint Confidence Platform, AvePoint provides a strong foundation, security, and secure adoption solutions to enable Copilot for Microsoft 365 success. Specifically, AvePoint helps organizations:

Prepare Data: By unifying and enriching data and ensuring it is accessible to Copilot for Microsoft 365, organizations can establish a solid data foundation.

By unifying and enriching data and ensuring it is accessible to Copilot for Microsoft 365, organizations can establish a solid data foundation. Secure Data: By understanding where sensitive and overshared content in Microsoft 365 lives and enforcing permissions and policies to protect that data, organizations can mitigate risk.

By understanding where sensitive and overshared content in Microsoft 365 lives and enforcing permissions and policies to protect that data, organizations can mitigate risk. Optimize Operations: By automating access reviews and data lifecycle policies, and enforcing workspace governance, organizations can improve data management to fuel long term AI success.



“AvePoint tyGraph has always provided unparalleled Microsoft 365 analytics to maximize return on Microsoft investment,” said John Peluso, Chief Technology Officer, AvePoint. “As more and more organizations take advantage of Copilot for Microsoft 365, we are proud to be first-to-market with this type of granularity, thanks to our close collaboration with Microsoft and our preview customers. We firmly believe that the analytics from AvePoint tyGraph, along with all our Copilot for Microsoft 365 data readiness solutions, will help organizations to fully take advantage of AI in the workplace.”

For more information on AvePoint tyGraph’s new capabilities for Copilot for Microsoft 365, visit the AvePoint website.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 21,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its registration statement on Form S-3 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor Contact

AvePoint

Jamie Arestia

ir@avepoint.com

(551) 220-5654