Comdata’s EV Payment Solution Chargepass™ Goes Contactless

Simplifying payments and powering fleet electrification

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comdata, Inc ., a Corpay (NYSE: CPAY) brand and world leader in payment innovation, is revolutionizing the landscape of electric vehicle (EV) charging and fueling with the launch of a new contactless feature for its Chargepass™ Mastercard®. The Chargepass solution aims to streamline the payment experience for businesses by simplifying spending and catering to their needs for public charging and mixed fleet fueling—now, with one tap!



“With over a decade of experience supporting fleets in their electrification journey, Comdata is committed to accelerating the transition for our customers,” said John Donahue, VP, EV Product & GTM Strategy. “Comdata Chargepass is a part of that vision. We are delivering a single solution for EV charging and fueling, with a new option to go contactless—empowering fleets to charge anywhere and fuel smarter.”

Chargepass is the single solution for fleets that seek to pay for EV charging and ICE fueling, receive one integrated invoice, and manage mixed fleet data and insights. This unified approach provides businesses the tools they need to transition to EV.

The latest feature offers the contactless ‘tap-to-pay’ option, allowing users to tap or dip their cards for swift and hassle-free transactions. Drivers will no longer need to manage multiple apps to pay for charging.

Other key features of Chargepass include:

Accessible wherever Mastercard® is accepted, including the top 10 EV charging networks in the US. Flexible Payment Options: Supporting Apple Pay and 3rd party apps for convenient mobile payments.

As a leader in the evolution of fleet electrification, Comdata is committed to meeting the needs of businesses on the journey. Chargepass is just one example of the company’s continued dedication to innovation and sustainability.

For further information, please visit https://www.comdata.com/ev /. To optimize your EV charging experience through Comdata, be sure to download the ChargeHub EV Charge Point map.

1 Based on the Alternative Fuels Data Center of the U.S. Department of Energy as of 4/7/22, and public network operators supplied information. Figures valid as of 6/30/2022. Based on the Alternative Fuels Data Center of the U.S. Department of Energy, ChargePoint Investor Relations, and Corpay and/or FLEETCOR Internal Analysis. For Level 2 & 3 Chargers in the US, we use this source: US Department of Energy https://afdc.energy.gov/fuels/electricity_locations.html#/analyze?fuel=ELEC&country=US

2 The integration of a fuel card with a telematics solution cannot predict or prevent all fraudulent transactions. Enhanced Authorization Controls only work when integrated with a partner’s telematics solution and when necessary, data is available. These controls are only available when a qualified CORPAY fuel card is selected. Proximity features, including alerts and authorizations, are available only on Corpay and/or FLEETCOR fuel cards carrying the COMDATA® or Mastercard® brand. Approved for all Corpay and/or FLEETCOR fuel cards carrying the COMDATA® or Mastercard® brand.

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a Corpay brand, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients’ interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has proudly supported the life-impacting trucking industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit www.comdata.com .

Media Contact

Ashley McDonald

CORPAY (for Comdata)

615-376-6833

ashley.mcdonald@fleetcor.com



