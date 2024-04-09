Fortinet Wins Two Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Awards for Security

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud

“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers. We’re proud to announce Fortinet as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”



John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer, Fortinet

“We’re proud to again be named a Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security in recognition of the strength and effectiveness of our application and infrastructure security offerings. This latest acknowledgment is a testament to the seamless integration of our solutions with Google Cloud services across the Fortinet Security Fabric platform, made possible by a single operating system, FortiOS. Our unwavering dedication to cloud security innovation has helped countless IT teams safeguard their organizations in the digital era.”

News Summary:

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has received two 2024 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Awards for Security in the Application and Infrastructure categories.

Fortinet continues to be recognized for providing consistent, advanced enterprise security for customers with Google Cloud–based environments. Our mutual customers are benefitting from a wide array of solutions that span the Fortinet Security Fabric , including:

Application security: Fortinet offers robust protection against evolving cyberthreats and helps safeguard the application life-cycle journey from conception to production through solutions such as FortiWeb and FortiDevSec . FortiWeb, a web application firewall that seamlessly integrates with Google Cloud, can be delivered as a VM and a Google Cloud–delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) form factor. Fortinet recently launched a pay-as-you-go version as part of its ongoing commitment to give customers cutting-edge solutions around application security. Additionally, FortiWeb includes API security to enhance security for Google Cloud tools like Apigee.

Fortinet offers robust protection against evolving cyberthreats and helps safeguard the application life-cycle journey from conception to production through solutions such as and . FortiWeb, a web application firewall that seamlessly integrates with Google Cloud, can be delivered as a VM and a Google Cloud–delivered (SaaS) form factor. Fortinet recently launched a as part of its ongoing commitment to give customers cutting-edge solutions around application security. Additionally, FortiWeb includes API security to enhance security for Google Cloud tools like Apigee. Infrastructure security: When it comes to infrastructure security, Fortinet has consistently stayed ahead of emerging threats and technological advancements, delivering solutions that meet and exceed industry standards. Fortinet's innovative approach ensures that Google Cloud users can access state-of-the-art security tools and features that seamlessly integrate into their cloud environments. By deploying FortiGate VM , users can access a consistent operating system ( FortiOS ) across the Fortinet Security Fabric platform. This enables customers to use the tools they already have to manage Fortinet solutions on Google Cloud, which means hybrid-cloud infrastructure and applications benefit from consistent enterprise-class security.

Broad Cloud Security Portfolio Across Google Cloud Services

Today’s news builds upon our longstanding partnership with Google Cloud . As part of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem , our joint customers have access to a wide range of advanced enterprise security solutions across the Fortinet Security Fabric platform.

Customers leverage solutions across this broad security portfolio; below are a few examples from recent Fortinet news with Google Cloud:

Fortinet Unified SASE simplifies operations while enabling low latency secure access to the web, cloud, and applications for the hybrid workforce. Fortinet recently announced the expansion of its global SASE locations utilizing Google Cloud’s global network edge locations. A robust network of SASE locations that are scalable and globally available through Fortinet and Google Cloud is crucial to delivering a superior user experience while enabling a strong AI-driven security posture.

simplifies operations while enabling low latency secure access to the web, cloud, and applications for the hybrid workforce. Fortinet recently announced the expansion of its global SASE locations utilizing Google Cloud’s global network edge locations. A robust network of SASE locations that are scalable and globally available through Fortinet and Google Cloud is crucial to delivering a superior user experience while enabling a strong AI-driven security posture. FortiEDR integrates with Google Cloud's Security Command Center to provide real-time visibility and enhanced threat detection capabilities, allowing organizations to proactively identify and respond to advanced threats across their cloud infrastructure.

integrates with Google Cloud's Security Command Center to provide real-time visibility and enhanced threat detection capabilities, allowing organizations to proactively identify and respond to advanced threats across their cloud infrastructure. Fortinet FortiFlex can help Google Cloud customers better optimize their security deployments and spend on Google Cloud through usage-based licensing. Customers with Google Cloud committed spend agreements can leverage FortiFlex through a marketplace private offer to draw down from their obligations.



Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with high-profile, well-respected organizations from both the public and private sectors, including CERTs, government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs , Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , and FortiGuard Labs .

Copyright © 2024 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPlanner, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM and FortiXDR. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.