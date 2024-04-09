Electract Celebrates Seven Years of Excellence and Professionalism in the Electrical Services Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Electract, a premier electrical contracting firm based in Fairfield, Victoria, is proud to announce its seventh anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards excellence and professionalism in the electrical services industry. Founded and directed by Leigh Taggart, Electract has emerged as a beacon of innovation and quality in the Melbourne area and beyond.
Since its inception, Electract has dedicated itself to providing unparalleled electrical solutions, emphasising customer satisfaction, reliability, and safety. Leigh Taggart, with a diverse background spanning 12 years in various sectors including a law firm and commercial electrical companies, embarked on the entrepreneurial journey to establish Electract after recognising a gap in the market for a service-oriented electrical contracting business.
"I didn't really know what I wanted to do after 12 years in the industry, but after losing a job I decided to create my own path. That was the beginning of Electract where I started out as a sole trader before becoming a registered company, and since then we haven't looked back," said Leigh Taggart, reflecting on the origins of Electract.
Under Leigh's leadership, Electract has flourished, expanding its reach and scope while maintaining a commitment to excellence. The company has been recognised for its outstanding service, receiving an industry award in 2020, a testament to its dedication and hard work.
In addition to his achievements with Electract, Leigh Taggart is venturing into the residential building sector with the startup of Exact Built, a company poised to make significant impacts in residential construction. A keen investor with previous dealings in the residential property sector, Leigh is also exploring commercial opportunities and equity plays across various industries, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit and vision for the future.
"As we celebrate seven years of Electract, we are also looking forward to scaling up and embracing new opportunities. It's about giving yourself permission to do it, being aware of the possibilities, and acquiring the necessary knowledge and experience," Leigh commented on his future aspirations.
About Leigh Taggart and Electract
Leigh Taggart is the founder of Electract and has ventures in several other industries, including an investment in Hepburn Distillery, underlining his commitment to diversification and growth. His business tips for aspiring entrepreneurs highlight the importance of initiative, awareness, and education in achieving success.
Electract continues to set the standard for excellence in the electrical contracting industry, with a focus on expanding its services and exploring new markets. As the company celebrates this remarkable anniversary, it remains dedicated to its mission of delivering top-notch electrical services and contributing positively to the communities it serves.
For more information about Electract and its services, please visit www.electract.com.au. To learn more about Leigh Taggart's new venture, Exact Built, be sure to keep an eye out for the launch of www.exactbuilt.com.au.
Leigh Taggart
