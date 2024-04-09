Michelle Silverthorn Makes Inc.’s 2024 Female Founders List
Inclusion Nation CEO Michelle Silverthorn honored as one of Inc. Magazine’s Top 250 Female Founders
It’s a tremendous honor to be one of Inc.’s 2024 Female Founders honorees. Everyone deserves the chance to thrive and belong and this recognition is validation that the work of inclusion matters.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inclusion Nation, a diversity solutions company, is pleased to announce that its Founder & CEO, Michelle Silverthorn, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. seventh annual Female Founders list. The year’s list is a bold group of 250 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.
— Michelle Silverthorn
Michelle Silverthorn is a keynote speaker and a best-selling author who delivers speeches and workshops on inclusion and belonging across the globe. Her next book, This Is How You THRIVE: Six Steps to Belonging, Success, and Fulfillment at Work, will be released in 2025.
“What an honor to be listed alongside these incredible women,” Michelle said. “I started Inclusion Nation right after attending a conference with over one hundred female small business entrepreneurs. Those female founders gave me the confidence to believe that my work mattered, and that I had a message that would resonate with people. This award is validation for their belief in me and for the many people who have trusted me with their companies and their employees.”
Michelle has spent her career working tirelessly to ensure that people from all walks of life have the support and access to thrive at work. Through Inclusion Nation, Michelle has advised clients on how to understand and address the root causes of many of the recruiting and retention challenges they face, how to implement bias interrupters to allow for the advancement of all employees, how to hold difficult conversations across differences, how to ensure continued buy-in on inclusion initiatives, and how to implement new habits and behaviors to build systems centered on equity and belonging. Using her interactive e-leaning platform, Inclusion LAUNCH, Michelle also teaches people to acquire the tools and habits of inclusion on their own time with a shared community of learners. And with her weekly newsletter, Monday Mornings with Michelle, she shares lessons on allyship, leadership, and authenticity with her community of thousands.
The Inc. 250 founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.
Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.
“The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pullback,” says Diana Ransom, Inc. Executive Editor. The female founders on this year’s list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment.”
To see the complete list, go to: www.inc.com/female-founders
Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue (April 2024) will be available online on April 9 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 16. Join the Female Founders conversation using #FemaleFounders.
About Michelle Silverthorn
Michelle Silverthorn is an award-winning global keynote speaker who believes each of us deserves to belong, thrive, and succeed. A graduate of Princeton University and the University of Michigan Law School, Michelle has lent her expertise to Fortune 500 companies, law firms, Hollywood studios, law schools and universities, and non-profits around the world. From eight-person workshops to 1000-person conferences, Michelle equips everyone with the necessary tools and skills to finally make real progress on belonging and inclusion. Connect with Michelle at www.michellesilverthorn.com.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Visit www.inc.com.
Michelle Silverthorn
Inclusion Nation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Michelle Silverthorn TEDx Talk - We Are Not A Melting Pot