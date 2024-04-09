Gordian Cloud Platform Unifies Critical Workflows Across the Building Lifecycle

New cloud-connected software platform delivers enhanced value for customers in the construction and facilities market

Greenville, SC, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today the launch of its suite of newly connected capabilities, the Gordian Cloud Platform. The new cloud-based platform seamlessly unifies Gordian’s offerings in one place, better connects essential workflows, speeds data-driven decision making and provides customers access to software tools and services to better budget and execute projects.

"We're thrilled to introduce the next generation of Gordian's solutions to our customers,” said Chris Gaudreau, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Gordian. “We know the building lifecycle is inherently complex, and we built the Gordian Cloud Platform to simplify that process. Connectivity and information flow throughout the entire lifecycle are critical for accurate data, reducing manual or redundant work and ensuring an optimal user experience."

Gordian has a rich history of delivering essential solutions across the lifecycle including; facility condition assessments, capital planning, cost estimating with RSMeans™ Data and Job Order Contracting. Gordian Cloud Platform is the next evolution, evolving Gordian’s product portfolio from standalone solutions to a single cloud-based environment that delivers critical capabilities and connectivity across the building lifecycle.

Creating customer value is the core value driver for Gordian. The development of the Gordian Cloud Platform was informed by extensive feedback from customers, highlighting common needs related to assessing, planning and executing work. With the Gordian Cloud Platform, customers gain access to:

Increased Connectivity: The ability to access a wide range of tools, services and applications, including mobile features and collaborations with other leading industry solutions such as eTakeoff, to foster a more integrated approach to managing the building lifecycle.

The ability to access a wide range of tools, services and applications, including mobile features and collaborations with other leading industry solutions such as eTakeoff, to foster a more integrated approach to managing the building lifecycle. Consistent and Accurate Data: Powered by RSMeans Data, the platform provides accurate, up-to-date cost data, constructed using AI, data science and a dedicated team of data engineers.

Powered by RSMeans Data, the platform provides accurate, up-to-date cost data, constructed using AI, data science and a dedicated team of data engineers. Insights and Intelligence: Data unification unlocks the ability to provide insights, identify trends and anticipate future needs.

Data unification unlocks the ability to provide insights, identify trends and anticipate future needs. Enhanced Collaboration: Key stakeholders can seamlessly come together to view and share critical insights, leading to streamlined and consolidated operations.

Key stakeholders can seamlessly come together to view and share critical insights, leading to streamlined and consolidated operations. Informed Decision-Making: Decision makers, operators and project leaders can make more informed choices about where to invest when they have the right data, insights and visibility.

“The enhancements we’re delivering with Gordian Cloud Platform not only address market demands but provide the critical workflows and insights necessary to improve the communities we serve,” said Kris Gorriarán, President of Gordian. “From creating better learning environments to ensuring the resilience of healthcare spaces and maintaining dependable public facilities, Gordian is steadfast in our commitment to deliver on the promise of building better communities through our technology, insights and expertise.”

Within the Gordian Cloud Platform, customers will find an enhanced user experience and interface that elevates their planning, estimating and procurement capabilities, all powered by industry-leading RSMeans Data. The capabilities within Gordian Cloud Platform include tools for streamlined asset capture and evaluation, better understanding of facility condition, detailed cost estimates, procuring and executing projects, accurate construction cost trends and more. For more detailed information, please visit gordian.com/platform.





About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

