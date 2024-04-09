Burendo Awarded ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification
By adhering to this standard, Burendo is taking proactive measures to minimise its environmental footprint and achieve its sustainability goalsLEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning product delivery and technology consultancy, Burendo, has been awarded the ISO 14001 certification, an internationally recognised standard, for its Environmental Management System (EMS). Burendo is dedicated to minimising its environmental impact and continuously improving its sustainability practices. With this certification, it is taking another proactive step towards achieving its goal of Net Zero.
The ISO 14001 framework provides a structured approach to environmental management. It requires a comprehensive evaluation of all environmental aspects of Burendo’s operations, including activities and services. Through this assessment, Burendo can also pinpoint areas where environmental performance can be enhanced and implement measures to lessen negative impacts. This proactive approach to environmental management will also result in tangible business benefits, such as reduced waste, energy conservation and cost savings.
ISO 14001 certification holds significant value for organisations including:
• Ensuring management commitment: Requiring top management to lead the implementation and maintenance of best environmental practices.
• Strengthening stakeholder relationships: Achieving the certification can enhance Burendo’s reputation and improve relationships with its stakeholders.
• Improving business development: Providing a competitive advantage as many customers and partners prefer working with environmentally responsible organisations.
• Identifying risks and opportunities: Enabling Burendo to systematically assess environmental risks and opportunities.
• Safeguarding process improvement: Encouraging a positive ethos of continual improvement within Burendo.
Achieving ISO 14001 certification is a significant milestone in Burendo’s sustainability journey, but it is one of many ongoing initiatives. Burendo is committed to exploring new ways to become a more environmentally responsible company and has implemented several eco-friendly practices, including:
• Actively analysing its processes to reduce unnecessary waste including replacing single-use plastic with biodegradable or reusable alternatives.
• Working with partners who share a commitment to environmental responsibility, thus minimising its environmental footprint throughout the supply chain.
• Increasing investment in certified Carbon Offsetting programmes, aligned with Burendo’s expansion and operational needs.
"Earning ISO 14001 certification feels like planting a seed. It's a commitment to watch it grow into a system that nourishes a healthy environment. This isn't just about following guidelines; it's about cultivating a culture of environmental sustainability within Burendo. We're excited to see this create real change and make a positive impact,” said Gary Green, Co-founder of Burendo.
About Burendo
Headquartered in Leeds, Burendo is a product delivery and technology consultancy that helps organisations in complex and regulated environments build more adaptable, innovative capabilities to optimise IT investment and to deliver the highest possible value and ROI.
Burendo has the unique ability to meet clients where they are on their change cycle initiative and thrives on leading the delivery of products and IT services utilising Lean, Agile methodologies, DevOps techniques and Cloud tools to deliver long lasting, sustainable change. Our capabilities, skillset and range of products and services are designed to deliver end-to-end solutions for our customers.
Together, it’s possible - we pride ourselves on making things happen.
*Burendo was awarded the fastest growing technology company in the North of England by the Northern Tech Awards in 2023
Paula Elliott
C8 Consulting Ltd.
+44 7894 339645
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn