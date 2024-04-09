New York Notary Alliance (NYNA) and SIGNiX Partner to bring RON Platform Services to Notaries

NYNA and SIGNiX RON Platform Demonstration Details

Remote Online Notarization has been approved in New York and SIGNiX provides platform services.

ROCHESTER, NY, USA, April 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Notary Alliance has partnered with SIGNiX , a nationwide Remote Online Notarization Platform. SIGNiX has been in the digital signature signing space for twenty years and in 2013, helped Virginia, the first state to adopt Remote Online Notarization (RON), to write the law for RON. New York adopted and published regulations regarding RON in 2023 and SIGNiX is one of the few platforms that has the many features New York State requires.In an “In the Know” interview with NYNA, Sam West, a Senior Account Executive at SIGNiX, said that “SIGNiX is not just offering a service, we’re educators. Not only do we offer a service that complies with the NY State requirements, but we also offer regular education, including live free training sessions daily. We are one of the few companies that provides U.S. based phone and email tech support. So, if a notary needs to ask a question or needs troubleshooting, they can get support and not have to postpone the signing. SIGNiX is committed to the notary’s success.”SIGNiX’s regular education and ongoing support are pivotal reasons for NYNA’s partnership with them. NYNA is committed to educating and providing the most thorough resources to NY notaries. NYNA appreciates that SIGNiX is as committed as NYNA is to the success and growth of the individual notaries. Remote Online Notarization is changing how notarizations can be done and through this change process, it is crucial to know that there is a platform available to ease the transition.NYNA is hosting a SIGNiX RON platform demonstration on April 11, 2024, at 12pm ET. The demo is open and free. Please register at www.nynotaryalliance.com/events for log in information. For more information regarding the notarial benefits of our partnership, please visit the NYNA Trusted Partner page.About NYNA: Marcy Tiberio is an expert notary that resides in New York and owns a successful Signing Agency, Professional Notary Services, Inc. During her ten years of working with mobile notaries, Marcy recognized a lack of support, advocacy, and education for New York Notaries. Determined to provide that support, she formed the New York Notary Alliance. NYNA has a three-pronged mission: Education, Advocacy and Empowerment. The NYNA website is the home for resources, legislation updates, advocacy campaigns, and much more for all NY notaries. The site also houses a directory of notaries in NYS that is searchable to the public. For more info, visit www.nynotaryalliance.com ###

In the Know with Sam West, Senior Account Executive with SIGNiX