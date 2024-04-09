The New Kid on the Block: The E-Commerce Accelerator

E-commerce accelerator

DIGITALL’s powerful solution boosts online sales and business growth, seamlessly integrating with various e-commerce platforms.

FRANKFURT, PLOVDIV, GERMANY, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's digital age, where e-commerce has become indispensable to businesses, DIGITALL is excited to announce the launch of its new solution aimed at enhancing e-commerce performance: the E-commerce Accelerator. It offers a complete transformation for businesses, enabling them to unlock new opportunities in the digital world, engage with customers like never before, and discover growth avenues.

As a technology and consulting company, DIGITALL is committed to staying ahead of the curve and to providing comprehensive solutions for its customers. The latest offering, the E-commerce Accelerator, is no exception. It leverages DIGITALL’s expertise to guide companies in achieving e-commerce excellence, regardless of the technology they use. This platform-agnostic solution is specifically designed to help businesses increase their online sales and elevate their e-commerce journeys.

Here is what sets the E-commerce Accelerator apart:

• Universal Compatibility: It seamlessly integrates with e-commerce platforms like Shopify, Spryker, and Salesforce, ensuring smooth operation regardless of the technology used.

• Tailored for Growth: It is a solution designed to fit each business's unique needs and scale with its growth.

• Expert Guidance: Backed by a team of seasoned e-commerce professionals, DIGITALL offers expert support to help businesses navigate the digital landscape effectively.

The E-commerce accelerator employs a unique four-step methodology to help businesses achieve maximum potential and sustainable success. From analyzing the dynamic e-commerce landscape and the client's current situation to providing the latest tools and innovative strategies, it is designed to boost online sales and drive business growth.

Visit the E-commerce Accelerator webpage for more information.

About DIGITALL

DIGITALL is a European technology and consulting company paving the way to the next generation of digital transformation and cloud experience. With more than 20 years of experience in the global market and 1300 employees, DIGITALL offers a wide range of innovative products, solutions, and services in the areas of Digital Consulting, CRM & Workplace, Data & AI, Cyber Security, ESG, Software Engineering and Cloud & Managed Services. For more information visit https://digitall.com/.