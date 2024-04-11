The F* Word Launches Creator Platform to Revolutionize Digital Fashion with a Groundbreaking Fashathon in Doha
The F word is launching one of a kind, AI-powered platform to enable creators and catalyze digital fashion.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The F* Word, a trailblazer in digital fashion innovation, is proud to announce its official launch, backed by a grant from zbyte. The company is set to redefine the digital fashion landscape with its modern Fashion AI engine, delivering a seamless blend of on-canvas and off-canvas functionalities transforming the way fashion is designed, developed, and delivered to the global market.
“Our mission is to empower the world of fashion design. We’re building a platform that simplifies 3D fashion creation, while also providing powerful monetization capabilities. We want The F* Word to be a platform for creators across a broad artistic and cultural spectrum, reflecting the world we live in - a diverse tapestry of local communities and sensibilities” stated Krishnan Sangameswaran, Co-founder and CPO of The F* Word.
In a significant stride toward catalyzing local and global communities, The F* Word is organizing the first-ever Fashathon in the Middle East. This prestigious event, set in Doha, invites fashion creators worldwide to participate both online and in person, offering them a unique platform to display their talents and contribute to the evolving digital fashion narrative.
"The Fashathon is not just an event; it's a movement towards a more inclusive, sustainable, and innovative fashion future with high impact in the region. We are excited to see the convergence of creativity and technology as designers from various backgrounds come together to shape the future of fashion," added Shaikha Al Sulaiti, who is one of the sponsors of the event in Doha and a member of the Board of Advisors for The F* Word.
Participants can win attractive prizes at TEFFA, an event in Doha celebrating the intersection of technology, fashion, and art. In addition to the Fashathon, The F* Word has launched a digital fashion certification program, the certificate is minted as an NFT, marking a new era in fashion education and accreditation. Interested individuals can register at https://community.thefword.ai to be part of this pioneering educational initiative.
The F* Word is not just setting new standards in digital fashion design but is also creating a community where innovation, education, and collaboration converge. Join us in shaping the future of fashion.
Saurabh Radhakrishnan, Co-founder of zbyte, emphasized their mission: 'Our aim extends far beyond simplifying blockchain; we're dedicated to unlocking the creator economy. Through partnerships like The F*Word, we empower creators to seamlessly enter Web3 and monetize their creations easily. Collaborating with businesses, we facilitate the integration of Web3 benefits into their existing ecosystems, fostering mutual growth and advancement.
About The F* Word
The F* Word stands at the forefront of digital fashion innovation offering a comprehensive, on-canvas and off-canvas feature suite that transforms digital fashion design. With our cutting-edge Fashion AI engine, The F* Word platform simplifies 3D creations, revolutionizing the way fashion is conceptualized, created, and brought to market.
About zbyte
zbyte is a premium AI-enabled Web3 infrastructure platform driving the acceleration of Web3 adoption by providing an easy-to-use dApp creation platform that supports multiple public blockchains. Existing skillsets can fuel a dApp economy by leveraging Web2-friendly programming languages, systems, and user experiences. The increased proliferation of dApps will attract more end-users and blockchain transactions, increasing the scale and adoption of blockchain-enabled applications.
zbyte offers an array of features and functionality to enable seamless adoption of Web3 such as an API-first approach, multiple Layer1 blockchain support, connectors to Web2 systems, usage of dapps without gas fees, portability of digital assets across chains, inbuilt ZKP-based privacy, and more all in one package. Aggregating point solutions in the Web3 industry into one platform enables dapp adoption, leading to more blockchain transactions and developer migration from Web2 at scale.
