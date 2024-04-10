MAKE and Bring are launching the first crypto cashback for web3 wallets & exchanges on the Casper Network
Users of Casper Wallet and CSPR.live are offered CPSR tokens as cashback when purchasing from Bring’s 300+ retail partners worldwide.ISRAEL, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAKE and Bring have partnered to launch a crypto cashback service on Casper Wallet and on CSPR.live. This partnership offers users CSPR tokens when purchasing from major brands in fashion, electronics, jewelry, home decor, beauty and more.
Bring’s proprietary search engine enables users to search by product such as laptops or shoes or by brand such as Apple™ or Nike™, and choose from a list of stores offering CSPR as cashback on the desired item. Users enjoy a full e-commerce experience, using their regular payment methods to purchase their items, and following their purchase they will receive the earned CSPR in their wallet.
Users in the Casper ecosystem can also earn CSPR tokens on travel to any destination from travel-related spending such as flights, hotels, car rentals and cruises.
“We are super-excited to launch this proprietary service, offering web3 users crypto cashback via the major blockchain venues, such as web3 wallets and platforms” says Meir (Iri) Zohar, Bring’s Founder & CEO. He adds “as a big fan of the Casper Network and its infrastructure, it’s a great pleasure and a true honor to give birth to this unique offering with MAKE’s amazing team.”
Michael Steuer, Co-founder and CTO of MAKE says: “As we continually strive to stay at the forefront of blockchain technology, we’re proud to be the first to offer this unique value to our users throughout the Casper ecosystem”. He adds “we’re looking forward to continue our collaboration with Bring and with other true innovators to MAKE web3 easy and accessible for all.”
Visitors at the Paris Blockchain Week 2024 are invited to Casper’s booth #40 to meet the teams, inquire about this service, and receive a unique wallet, filled with chocolate CSPR tokens and a QR code to setup a Casper Wallet and start earning cashback rewards.
About MAKE
MAKE invests in and develops innovative technology in high-impact industries, such as public health and blockchain. In public health, MAKE enables policy makers to make data-informed decisions about public health policies on a global, national and local basis. In blockchain, MAKE specializes in developing secure and user-friendly solutions for decentralized ecosystems. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on delivering real-world benefits to users, MAKE is at the forefront of the blockchain revolution. Learn more about MAKE at https://makegroup.io.
About Bring
Bring is the creator of the world’s first white-label crypto cashback service for web3 wallets and exchanges. By partnering with Bring, wallets and exchanges offer their users to earn a variety of crypto currencies, as cashback, from 300+ retailers in fashion, electronics, jewelry, travel, software, home decor, beauty, and more.
