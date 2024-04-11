CMG Financial Selects Aspen Grove's Servicing BPM Platform for Long-Term Partnership

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspen Grove, a leading mortgage technology provider, today announced a seven-year contract with CMG Financial, a privately held mortgage banking firm based in San Ramon, CA, to implement its complete Servicing Business Process Management Platform.

“Aspen Grove puts all of servicing on-the-grid for the first time, in one place,” said Courtney Thompson, EVP of Servicing with CMG. “Our goal at CMG is to assemble the best of what technology offers for the most efficient, controlled, and data-centric servicing operation. Our partnership with Aspen Grove is a foundational component of this setup, demonstrating there is an alternative to the fragmented nightmare that servicing has become, and a better way for the MSR Owners, the operators, and above all, the consumer.”

Aspen Grove’s platform delivers best-in-class process management, automation, oversight, transparency, interoperability, and intelligence across mortgage operations. Through this partnership CMG will leverage an extensive suite of modules, from Life of Loan consumer engagement through to default operations across Loss Mitigation, Foreclosure, Bankruptcy, Asset Management and Claims.

“The consumer-first strategy in servicing deployed by CMG Financial resonates strongly with us” said Mike McAuliffe, CEO of Aspen Grove. “CMG’s vision leverages our platform to truly create a unified experience for every stakeholder, from the consumer to every 3rd party provider and technology, through digital engagement, powered by automation, integration, and intelligence. CMG are on an exciting journey, and we are delighted they have chosen our platform to deliver that vision.”

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates seven joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

About Aspen Grove

Founded in 1997 and with locations in the US and Europe, Aspen Grove delivers the future of process management, automation, and intelligence by unifying data models across consumers, operators, supply chains, and 3rd party technologies through an easy-to-use and quick-to-implement enterprise platform.