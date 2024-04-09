Denodo Partners with Google Cloud with New Data Virtualization and GenAI Integration

Denodo, a prominent figure in data management, has revealed a collaborative effort with Google Cloud to integrate the Denodo Platform with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, marking a significant stride in the realm of enterprise innovation. This partnership capitalizes on data virtualization, merging advanced logical data management capabilities with state-of-the-art generative AI services offered by Google Cloud. Through this integration, customers can harness AI-ready data swiftly and implement Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), thus expanding the scope of generative AI applications across various industries.

The alliance between Google Cloud and Denodo has garnered praise from organizations such as Indiana University, whose chief data architect, Dan Young, acknowledges the transformative potential of this collaboration. By leveraging Denodo’s data management platform alongside Google Cloud’s generative AI solutions, organizations can streamline operations, unlock new insights, and drive academic research forward. This synergy particularly empowers academic communities by accelerating research endeavors and enhancing student success through cutting-edge technologies.

Enterprises across diverse sectors, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and higher education, are poised to benefit from the integration of Denodo’s Platform with Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities. This union not only facilitates access to advanced generative AI models but also fosters the development of innovative services and applications. By leveraging the strengths of both platforms, organizations can redefine the boundaries of innovation, ushering in a new era of data-driven decision-making and business value creation.