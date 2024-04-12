Young Men’s Service League Announces Release of First Book, “Giving the Ultimate Gift,” by Jim Stovall and Pam Rosener
EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Men’s Service League (YMSL) announces the release of the organization’s first book Giving the Ultimate Gift - Transforming Communities and Cultivating Compassion: A Look at the Young Men’s Service League co-authored by Jim Stovall, bestselling author of The Ultimate Gift, and Pam Rosener, the President of YMSL, on April 4, 2024. The book has already reached bestseller status!
The book highlights personal stories written by the teenage young men affiliated with the nonprofit and their experiences working on the YMSL Ultimate Gift projects, an annual philanthropic endeavor undertaken by almost all of the over 160 chapters nationwide. Inspired by bestselling author Jim Stovall’s book The Ultimate Gift (later made into a major motion picture from 20th Century Fox starring James Garner and
Abigail Breslin).
When Jim Stovall penned the award-winning novel The Ultimate Gift in 1991, little did he know it would catalyze a national non-profit organization to create a movement of giving. This organization, comprised of dedicated mothers and their high-school-aged sons, has fostered annual Ultimate Gift service projects that touch the lives of thousands in myriad ways. YMSL chapters across the nation have successfully brought the spirit of The Ultimate Gift to life. In the book, a wealthy grandfather dies, and his grandson anticipates a big inheritance. Instead, his grandfather has devised a crash course on life with twelve tasks – or “gifts” – designed to challenge him and to send him on a journey of self-discovery. The boy grows a heart for serving others and his life is forever changed.
In 2010, YMSL National kicked-off an annual philanthropy event called the “Ultimate Gift” project for local chapters. The goal is for each YMSL chapter to find a way to give an "Ultimate Gift" back to their community. The inspiration of the YMSL Ultimate Gift is to do something for a philanthropy that without the YMSL’s resources and manpower, they likely would not have been able to do for themselves. Some past YMSL Ultimate
Gift projects have included the construction of playgrounds; makeover of apartments; painting of shelters/facilities; exterior painting of homes; and landscape cleanup etc.
“In Giving the Ultimate Gift, these young men share firsthand stories showcasing the profound impact of their service, not only on the recipients but also on their own lives. The stories testify to the transformative power of giving and the reciprocal nature of service.” says Danielle Vontz, a member of the YMSL National Team.
"Last weekend, we had the pleasure of hosting over 200 YMSL volunteers who worked tirelessly building and staining picnic tables and benches, planting bushes, building garden beds, and filling them with soil. We are SO grateful for all the hard work completed and all the donors who gave us tools, beds, and donations to help make this possible. We are so excited for students at the school to learn and be hands-on in this new space. Thank you again for making this dream a reality!” reported Blane Rogers of Brother Bill's Helping Hand, an Ultimate Gift beneficiary nonprofit partner of the Park Cities chapter of YMSL in Dallas, Texas.
Founded in 2001 in Plano, TX by Pam Rosener and sister-in-law Julie Rosener, the emphasis of YMSL is a commitment to fostering mother-son relationships through impactful volunteer work. Additionally, YMSL offers a 4-year curriculum for the young men that enhances life skills and leadership development as well as a strong emphasis on the core values of all responsibility, respect, courage, perseverance, integrity, and citizenship. YMSL has expanded to over 160 chapters in 22 states with close to 30,000 participants. Each new chapter brings about 5,000 hours of service a year to their community.
YMSL Founder and National President Pam Rosener continues to lead the organization. Pam’s leadership at YMSL involves providing vision for the growth of the organization, overseeing the Board of Directors and National Leadership Team, fundraising, leadership development, and strategic planning. Under her guidance YMSL is growing in new communities each year across America. The book can be purchased via givingtheultimategift.com and is available on Amazon and at select Barnes & Noble locations.
About Young Men’s Service League (YMSL)
The Young Men’s Service League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national organization. Members of YMSL are moms and their teenage sons who volunteer together to serve their local communities during his four years of high school. YMSL currently represents over 13,000 moms and 14,500 young men as part of over 160 chapters across 22 states. YMSL offers moms service opportunities and time together with her son(s) to grow their relationship and to instill in him a heart of service to last a lifetime. In addition to service, as part of its four-year
comprehensive program, YMSL teaches leadership and life skills to develop our young men to become the capable, confident and compassionate leaders of tomorrow. To learn more go to ymsl.org.
Pam Rosener
About Young Men’s Service League (YMSL)
The Young Men’s Service League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national organization. Members of YMSL are moms and their teenage sons who volunteer together to serve their local communities during his four years of high school. YMSL currently represents over 13,000 moms and 14,500 young men as part of over 160 chapters across 22 states. YMSL offers moms service opportunities and time together with her son(s) to grow their relationship and to instill in him a heart of service to last a lifetime. In addition to service, as part of its four-year
comprehensive program, YMSL teaches leadership and life skills to develop our young men to become the capable, confident and compassionate leaders of tomorrow. To learn more go to ymsl.org.
