Copilot organizations' journey into the world of Accelerated Computing and AI with Netwoven

Netwoven introduces Accelerated Computing & AI service, enabling swift AI adoption for businesses, unlocking transformative value.

We are excited to bring the power of Accelerated Computing and AI to our customers. AI can help you realize value in the areas that matter most to your business- customers, employees and operation.” — Niraj Tenany

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MILPITAS, CA: Netwoven Inc. today announced their “Accelerated Computing and AI” service which offers an effective way for businesses across industries to quickly engage and adopt AI realizing its transformative value.

Netwoven is pleased to provide the following services to advance AI in their organizations:

1) Getting Started Services – Take advantage of our workshops and briefings to learn and strategize.

2) Microsoft Copilot Planning and Deployment – Use our Copilot deployment framework and data security assessment to launch Microsoft copilots.

3) Advanced Applications – Modernize your applications with AI or create new applications leveraging AI.

Success with AI hinges more on integrating it with business than on specific algorithms or technology. Netwoven assists in leveraging AI's capabilities to enhance business operations efficiently and securely.

About Netwoven

Netwoven is a trusted Microsoft solutions partner specializing in helping businesses leverage technology to achieve their strategic goals. With a team of certified professionals and a proven track record of success, Netwoven delivers a comprehensive portfolio of IT solutions and services, including cloud computing, data analytics, security, modern applications, and now, Accelerated Computing and AI.