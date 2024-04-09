Musicworks Launches Digital Subscriptions Service with Exact Editions for Consumers and Institutions Worldwide
Musicworks, the magazine for music lovers, is now digitally available on the Exact Editions’ innovative streaming platform.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musicworks, the magazine for music lovers wanting to explore innovative artists, ideas and events in music and sound art, is now digitally available on Exact Editions’ innovative streaming platform. This new partnership means that institutions and individuals can now seamlessly browse and search through the latest content from Musicworks across web, iOS and Android devices in a dynamic and user-friendly way online. Musicworks will also be extending its archive on the platform later in the year.
Founded in Toronto in 1978 by notable music experimenters, the magazine has remained a cornerstone of Canada’s creative-music scene while evolving into a genre-fluid magazine that connects artist, programming, educational, and audience communities across Turtle Island and around the world through its publication and outreach activities.
Creating an intuitive experience for readers of the magazine has been a priority when digitising Musicworks’ content for the Exact Editions platform, which offers; keyword search functionality across all issues, interactive contents pages to locate specific articles, archives organised by year for institutional subscribers and unlimited IP-authenticated access and remote access for institutional subscribers.
Digital subscriptions to Musicworks are available from the Exact Editions websites:
Individuals: https://shop.exacteditions.com/musicworks
Institutions: https://institutions.exacteditions.com/musicworks
Editor of Musicworks, Jennie Punter, commented: “Musicworks not only publishes unique and innovative content in the magazine, we also organise outreach activities to help new eyes and ears discover the world’s most adventurous sound art and music. This new chapter of digital subscriptions with Exact Editions means we’ll be able to support this mission further.”
Managing Director of Exact Editions, Daryl Rayner, remarked: “Musicworks is a valuable source of inspirational and informative content for music lovers. We’re delighted to partner with Musicworks to provide the magazine to individuals and institutions worldwide.”
About Musicworks:
For over 40 years Musicworks magazine has been dedicated to the development of new and passionate audiences for experimental music. Promoting both emerging and established experimental musicians, Musicworks features composers, improvisers, instrument designers, and artists who work in genres such as radio, electro-acoustics, concert music, sound installation, and sound sculpture.
For more information, please visit: https://www.musicworks.ca/
About Exact Editions:
Exact Editions is a digital publishing company based in London. It is a team of producers, developers and designers that turns periodicals and books into dynamic, user-friendly digital editions. Exact Editions specialises in digitising content, selling subscriptions and providing streaming solutions across web, iOS and Android platforms. Exact Editions is also the innovator of ‘Reading Rooms’ technology, so publishers can provide streaming, time-limited, access to digital editions.
For more information, please visit: https://shop.exacteditions.com/
