ITF High-Level Dialogue for Ukraine to take place in Trakai, Lithuania

On 10 April, transport ministers and delegates from more than 20 countries will discuss further support for the recovery of Ukraine's transport infrastructure.

TRAKAI, LITHUANIA, April 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 10 April, International Transport Forum’s (ITF) High-Level Dialogue for Ukraine will take place in Trakai, Lithuania, where transport ministers and foreign delegates from more than 20 countries, representatives of the ITF, the European Commission, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and other international organisations will discuss further support for the recovery of Ukraine's transport infrastructure. The high-level event will be opened by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis and ITF Secretary General Young Tae Kim."This is the flagship event of the Lithuanian Presidency of the International Transport Forum, aimed to explore ways for ITF member states and the broader international community to further enhance cooperation and support to Ukraine in the field of transport. The most effective way to help Ukraine is by working together, and one of our main objectives is to mobilise the international community for the long-term recovery and sustainable reconstruction of Ukraine’s transport links," said Mr Skuodis.The event will feature Ministerial Roundtables on strengthening a coordinated assistance framework for transport in Ukraine, addressing its immediate transport needs and further development of Ukraine’s transport links. The event will be attended by transport ministers from the Czech Republic, Latvia, Poland, Sweden and Greece, and other high-level representatives from more than 20 countries and international organisations.In December 2023, Lithuania, Sweden, Canada and Ukraine launched CIG4U, a platform for cooperation and support to Ukraine under the auscpices of the ITF. The platform allows countries to exchange up-to-date information on the immediate needs of Ukraine's transport system, as well as to contribute to long-term projects to rebuild the country.It is expected that more ITF member countries will join CIG4U during the event, this way further expanding the opportunities for the implementation of key transport infrastructure reconstruction projects in Ukraine.This event takes place on the eve of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) Summit and Business Forum. Support to Ukraine is one of the key priorities of Lithuania's foreign policy, as well as the 3SI Presidency. Therefore, the 3SI and ITF High-Level Dialogue on Ukraine is of particular importance as it helps to mobilize the highest political and sectoral support and aid of the free world to Ukraine, which is extremely affected by the Russian war.The ITF at the OECD is an intergovernmental organisation with 66 member countries. It is the only global forum that brings together transport policymakers, practitioners and analysts from around the world, and covers all modes of transport.Lithuania is holding the Presidency of the ITF since May 2023.