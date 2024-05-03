The highly anticipated "PARALLAX" double album and music videos by Bending Grid release today

Album Artwork for Bending Grid's PARALLAX album Bending Grid & Teya Flow - Hypersleep (from the PARALLAX album) This project was funded in part by the South Carolina Arts Commission which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts. This project was also funded in part by a generous award from the John and Susan Bennett Memorial Arts Fund

An electronic music, science fiction themed, 20-song double album; featuring 10 notable guest artists, 4 additional collaborators, and official music videos

I'm super proud of the diverse talents and voices that have contributed to this project and a huge thank you to the SCAC for their support. Here's to shaping the future of electronic music together!” — Bending Grid

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the highly anticipated release of Bending Grid's groundbreaking double album, "Parallax," an electronic music journey through the cosmos of science fiction with aims to redefine and expand what's possible as an independent artist. With 20 tracks featuring 10 remarkable guest artists and 4 additional collaborators, "Parallax" merges futuristic narratives with captivating melodies. Drawing inspiration from iconic 1980s sci-fi films and cult classics, "Parallax" blends retro-futuristic aesthetics with modern electronic sounds, creating a sound that's both nostalgic and cutting-edge. Each song tells a unique story or explores a topic within the framework of science fiction, offering listeners a diverse and immersive experience in this odyssey style album.

The album hosts an extensive lineup of guest artists, including Jolie, Teya Flow, The Safety Word, Roxi Drive, Berzan Onen, By Forever, Lucy Dreams, Violet Fears, KERO, and Gulsah Brett. Bending Grid collaborates with additional talent, including songwriter and producer Andrew O’Halloran, EDM sensation Zefear, DJ and NightRide.FM radio host Kaarin Zoe Lee, and mastering duo Outshift.

In an industry monopolized by major record labels, independent artist Bending Grid emerges as a formidable challenger, reshaping the electronic music landscape through both collaboration and innovation. With the release of the groundbreaking double album "Parallax," Bending Grid defies conventional norms and showcases the power of independence in today's digital age.

One key aspect where Bending Grid challenges major labels is through his collaborative approach to music-making. By enlisting the talents of 10 featured artists and additional collaborators, Bending Grid creates a sonic universe that rivals the production quality and diversity typically associated with major label releases. This collaborative ethos fosters creativity, innovation, and the ability to tap into a diverse range of voices and perspectives, resonating with a broader audience. Furthermore, Bending Grid's independence allows him to maintain creative control over their music, free from the constraints and pressures often imposed by major labels. This autonomy empowers Bending Grid to explore bold new directions and experiment with unconventional sounds, pushing the boundaries of the electronic music genre.

In addition to creative freedom, Bending Grid's independence, combined with access to public grant programs (SCAC), affords him greater flexibility and agility in navigating the music industry landscape. With the rise of digital streaming platforms and social media, independent artists like Bending Grid can connect directly with their audience, bypassing traditional gatekeepers and building a loyal fanbase organically. Ultimately, Bending Grid's success with "Parallax" serves as a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of today's independent artists in challenging the status quo of the music industry. By embracing collaboration, creativity, and autonomy, Bending Grid not only challenges the dominance of major record labels but also paves the way for a new era of independent music that celebrates diversity, innovation, and artistic expression.

As part of the album release a full suite of lyric videos, and some music videos for select tracks, roll out for the "Parallax" experience.

The Music Video for "In Love With An Android" Offers a Futuristic Visual Journey:

This visual narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a sprawling metropolis teeming with life and innovation. Through cinematography and evocative imagery, viewers are transported into a world where artificial intelligence and human emotion converge. The video artfully depicts the allure of synthetic beings amidst a landscape of neon lights and futuristic technology. From scenes of raw robotics awakening to consciousness to the sensuality of flesh-covered androids, each frame invites introspection on the nature of love and identity in an increasingly digitized world. As the lyrics echo themes of longing and desire, the video delves deeper into the complexities of human-AI relationships, offering a thought-provoking exploration of what it means to connect in an age of technological advancement. Through its seamless blend of visual storytelling and emotive music, "In Love With An Android" invites viewers to contemplate the intersection of humanity and technology in an age where boundaries are continually being redefined. The future of love and emotion are questioned in "In Love With An Android," where innovation meets intimacy in a mesmerizing dance of light and shadow. This music video is poised to captivate audiences and spark conversations on the evolving nature of human relationships, especially true given the recent advent of apps hosting AI powered romantic partners.

The "Rad Warrior" Music Video Takes Audiences on a Post-Apocalyptic Journey:

In a visual portrayal of a world ravaged by catastrophe, the "Rad Warrior" music video captivates audiences with its post-apocalyptic narrative. Set against the backdrop of a desolate desert landscape, the video follows the journey of the enigmatic Rad Warrior as he navigates through the remnants of civilization. Symbolism abounds as a lone beetle braves the elements, serving as a metaphor for the protagonist's resilience in the face of adversity. From meticulously preparing his supercharged V8 vehicle for battle to engaging in high-speed travels across dusty roads, the Rad Warrior's quest for survival unfolds with palpable intensity. Against a backdrop of black-and-white imagery, viewers are drawn into a world where danger may lurk at every turn, where explosions cause dirt to fly, and where the Rad Warrior's determination knows no bounds. Accompanied by the pulsating beats and evocative lyrics of the "Rad Warrior" anthem, the video offers a visceral experience that transcends the boundaries of traditional storytelling. Directed with meticulous attention to detail, this cinematic journey invites audiences to contemplate themes of resilience, survival, and the enduring human spirit. As the Rad Warrior's saga culminates in a climactic showdown, viewers are left on the edge of their seats for the surprise ending.

"Parallax" is now available on most music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp.

For more information about Bending Grid and "Parallax," please visit www.BendingGrid.com or follow Bending Grid on social media.

About Bending Grid:

Bending Grid is an independent electronic musician based in South Carolina, known for pushing the boundaries of synthwave, retrowave, and popwave genres. With an impressive catalog of music and a commitment to innovation, Bending Grid is at the forefront of the electronic music scene.

The "Rad Warrior" Official Music Video