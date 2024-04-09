New Entertainment App "Good Fig Network" Revolutionizes Family Entertainment
Good Fig redefines wellness with groundbreaking content for mind, body, and soul.
We are not just a media company. We are a movement- a movement that seeks to inspire, inform, and empower individuals and communities.”HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the official launch of Good Fig Network, a groundbreaking entertainment app curated and operated by a dynamic family of writers and producers. Developed with a passion for quality content and a dedication to family values, Good Fig Network promises to redefine how families across the globe enjoy entertainment together. The network seamlessly intertwines mind, body, and soul, creating a harmonious symphony of interconnected wellness.
— Tajanae Crawford
Good Fig Network offers a diverse range of content including movies, TV and audio shows, spiritual meditation, documentaries, and original productions, all carefully selected and crafted by the talented family behind the app. From heartwarming dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, Good Fig Network provides something for every member of the family to enjoy. 'Forever Yours' a heartwarming fiction podcast will air on April 16, 2024. And the Get Married Stay Married podcast will air on April 18, 2024.
“We’re thrilled to introduce Good Fig Network to the world,” says founders Randall and Talisha Crawford. “As parents ourselves, we understand the importance of quality family time and we wanted to create a platform that reflects our values while delivering exceptional entertainment.”
As Good Fig Network seeks to expand its library, every title available on the app undergoes rigorous screening to ensure it will meet the highest standards of quality and appropriateness. Good Fig is now available for download on the App store, Google Play Store, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. For more information, visit www.goodfig.tv and follow Good Fig Network on social media for the latest updates and exclusive content.
Good Fig Network is an entertainment app operated by a family of writers and producers with a passion for quality content and family values. Offering a diverse selection of movies, TV shows, spiritual meditation, lifestyle shows, and documentaries, with plans to launch a channel dedicated to original children's programming.
Good Fig Press Release Video