Tech Startup SUB2r Designs Two New, AI-ready, Streaming Cameras
SUB2r is committed to open architecture and adding to its video tech platform.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUB2r announces the completed design and development of two new streaming cameras, Studio 460 and Square One. The cameras will launch in 2024 and are available for early reservation on the SUB2r website.
“The Studio 460 offers an affordable elevated form of live broadcasting,” states Richard Neumann, CEO of SUB2r. “1,200 hand measurements are indicative of our dedication to every detail,” Neumann adds.
SUB2r filed design patents for Studio 460 and Square One cameras. Due to the cameras open architecture features, SUB2r will not submit technology patents. They hold five patents for various products.
Studio 460 streaming camera product features:
+ Image Sensor: SONY IMX294 Starvis MFT 4K
+ Optics: Full-powered MFT interchangeable
+ Resolution/Frame Rate: 4K 60fps / 1080p 60fps
+ Pixel Size: 4.63um
+ Dedicated sensor cooling
+ Dynamic Range: 13 stops (estimated)
+ Color Bit Depth: 4:2:2 12-bit
+ Output: Dedicated Dual 12G SDI
+ Input: SDI Genlock
+ Output: 12G SFP+
+ I/O: USB 3.1
+ I/O: I2C
+ AUX Power Input: 5vDC
+ Aux Power Output: 5vDC
+ Audio: Dual forward-facing Knowles microphones with internal noise cancelation
+ Audio: External I/O
+ Cooling: Passive/Active
+ AI-ready
The Square One feature list is available on SUB2r.com.
“Our new streaming cameras are ten years in the making, and they offer innovation from use to output for creators and broadcasters,” says Neumann. “We are incredibly proud of Studio 460 and Square One—the team even created new math to program its technology,” Neumann exclaims.
SUB2r launched its patented Active Green Screen (AGS) in Q3 2023. Company officials reported a rapid increase in sales from influencers on Twitch and YouTube and for production in music, real estate, broadcast, and movies. Officials added that AGS sales soared in Q4 2023, yielding a 788% increase.
“SUB2r’s story is about problem-solving and designing new products to elevate artistry and digital experiences,” explains Neumann. “Our Active Green Screen solves many long-standing green screen issues. The incredible new cameras Studio 460 and Square One mark another significant innovation milestone to improve streaming quality for creators, artists, and broadcasters,” he adds.
The SUB2r team plans to demo the new streaming cameras and patented green screen at the NAB Vegas Show in mid-April 2024. NAB is an annual trade show produced by the National Association of Broadcasters.
SUB2r secured Riva Technology and Entertainment Ltd (RTE and MSM Corporation International Limited recently merged) during a Series A funding round in 2021. According to SUB2r, the investment provided resources to finalize the design and development of the two cameras and launch Active Green Screen. RTE is a digital media entertainment company specializing in global gaming and esports. According to Neumann, SUB2r investor opportunities remain open and active for Series A.
About SUB2r
Founded in 2015, SUB2r is an innovative tech firm specializing in designing, developing, and distributing products and solutions for artists, broadcasters, and brands. SUB2r currently holds five patents. Video camera accessories, a patented green screen, and gaming glasses are available at SUB2r.com. Follow and subscribe to SUB2r on social media for the latest news, reviews, and demos.
