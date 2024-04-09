Submit Release
Routica Announces Launch of EXPLORER I

A Revolutionary Cellular Router for Uninterrupted RV Internet Connectivity

— Saba Raza
GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant advancement for RV travelers seeking reliable internet connectivity on their journeys, Routica has unveiled the EXPLORER I, a state-of-the-art cellular router tailored to ensure continuous and robust online access. This innovative product marks a milestone in Routica's commitment to enhancing the travel experience through cutting-edge technology.

The EXPLORER I distinguishes itself by facilitating seamless connectivity to Wi-Fi hotspots and cellular coverage, supporting major carriers across North America. Designed specifically for recreational vehicles, it ensures that adventurers remain connected, irrespective of their location.

Featuring dual Wi-Fi radios and multiple LTE cellular modems, the EXPLORER I offers unparalleled speeds up to 857 Mbps via Wi-Fi and up to 600 Mbps for cellular downloads. With comprehensive coverage supporting all Big 6 carriers in the USA and Canada, users enjoy extensive connectivity options. The router's Ethernet ports further provide speeds up to 1000 Mbps, catering to all internet needs within an RV.

A standout feature of the EXPLORER I is its intuitive setup and configuration through the Routica App, available on Google Play and the Apple Appstore. The device also boasts advanced functionalities such as Hotspot Sharing, Trip/Location Tracking, and Sentry for security, enhancing the user's travel experience by keeping them connected and secure.

"Routica's launch of the EXPLORER I represents a leap forward in mobile internet solutions for the RV community," stated Tahir Akram, President, at Routica. "We are excited to offer a product that not only meets the demand for reliable and fast internet on the road but also introduces innovative features aimed at improving overall travel safety and enjoyment."

The EXPLORER I is now available, promising to set a new standard for mobile connectivity for RV enthusiasts. For more information, interested parties are encouraged to contact Routica's customer support.

About Routica
Routica specializes in developing advanced internet solutions for travelers. With a focus on connectivity and security, Routica's products aim to revolutionize the travel experience, making it safer and more enjoyable.

info@routica.com
Routica: Stay Connected, Explore Freely.

Saba Raza
Routica
+1 888-565-8282
