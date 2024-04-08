Submit Release
Gov’t orders liquor ban during election period

The Government had ordered a liquor ban during the election period.

The caretaker Minister for Home Affairs, Christopher Laore issued the order in an Extra Ordinary Gazette published on Monday 8th April.

The ban known as the “Liquor ban Order 2024” under the Liquor Act (Cap.144) takes effect from April 16 to April 26.

During this period, all licensed premises and all bars including night clubs and bottle shops in Solomon Islands to be closed; and no liquor is to be sold on such premises, bars including night clubs and bottle shops, except licensed premises or bars licensed to sell liquor that are located within a hotel or restaurant may sell liquor to a bona fide guest.

ENDS///

