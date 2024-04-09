Eltropy Announces Speaker Lineup for EMERGE 2024, the Premier Event Bringing Generative AI Learning to Credit Unions
Thought leaders converge for sessions exploring the hottest topics for CFIs, including GenAI’s potential across member engagement, operations, fraud & lending
We've brought together industry trailblazers who have real-world CFI experience to share. I'm confident attendees will leave armed with a roadmap for embracing GenAI to deepen member engagement.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today unveiled the speaker lineup for its annual EMERGE 2024 user conference. The three-and-a-half day event, taking place May 14-17 in Santa Clara, California, brings together the Eltropy, credit union, and community bank communities for learning, fun, and building connections.
— Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO
The action-packed agenda features keynotes, panels and breakout sessions led by innovators from credit unions such as Hughes Federal Credit Union, Magnifi Financial, Eglin Federal Credit Union, STCU, APL Federal Credit Union, Park City Credit Union, Vantage West Credit Union, Alltru Credit Union, and and Natco Credit Union.
“EMERGE 2024 is the place for credit unions and community banks to gain a competitive advantage by digging deeper into generative AI’s profound impact,” said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. “We've brought together industry trailblazers who have real-world CFI experience to share. I’m confident attendees will leave armed with a roadmap for embracing GenAI to drive operational excellence and deepen member engagement.”
“Financial institutions now are facing an unprecedented urgency to build deeper, personal connections with their customers and members in a data-centric way,” said Dave Ginsburg, Chief Customer Officer at Eltropy. “However, the pivotal question is: Are all the devices and data truly bringing us closer, or is a trust revolution required? Our members and customers are evolving, and so must our approach to engaging them. These pressing challenges will take center stage at EMERGE 2024.”
Sessions at EMERGE will dive into hot topics such as:
- Cutting-edge member engagement strategies powered by conversational AI
- AI's role impacting lending, collections and risk management
- Increasing efficiency through intelligent automation
- Data-driven marketing approaches to fuel growth
“Understanding Eltropy's vision and having them listen to our needs is invaluable," said Mary Burruel, VP of Product Management at Hughes Federal Credit Union. “But the real magic happens when you connect with peers facing similar challenges. That's why EMERGE is a can't-miss event.”
Registration is now open with early bird pricing available. View the agenda and secure your spot at eltropy.com/emerge-2024 to experience the future of financial services firsthand.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
