Veuve Clicquot and Stella McCartney Launch a Partnership for World-First Accessories – a Champagne Bottle Holder – in a Leather Alternative from Grape Waste.
I am so thrilled to be part of this first-of-its-kind partnership between a fashion house and a champagne maison – connected by our shared passions for sustainability, craftsmanship, and innovation.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stella McCartney and top champagne brand Veuve Clicquot announce a pioneering grape-based alternative to animal leather - embodying both LVMH Maisons’ shared values and long-term commitments to sustainability, circularity and regenerative practices. The next-gen material is made from the by-products of Veuve Clicquot’s harvest and has been used to handcraft six Stella McCartney accessories, including a luxury bottle holder for Veuve Clicquot champagne Yellow Label, debuted at the Summer 2024 runway show during Paris Fashion Week and available for purchase in limited edition as of March 21, 2024.
Both Stella McCartney and Veuve Clicquot were founded by pioneering women who disrupted and drove change within their respective fields, with legacies rooted in craftsmanship, passion and innovations that created new, better possibilities. Stella McCartney is widely regarded as fashion's conscience - inspiring others within the industry and beyond to pursue cruelty-free and sustainable alternatives, having never used leather or fur, whilst Madame Clicquot contributed to the shape of the modern champagne bottle and invented the riddling table, which is still in use today. Her innovations revolutionized the champagne industry, which additionally included the creation of vintage champagne and blended rose champagne, and she has been recognised by her peers as 'La Grande Dame de la Champagne'.
Veuve Clicquot has been exploring next-generation materials for over a decade, with disruptive Clicquot gift box made from vegetal waste since 2010. Now, all Veuve Clicquot’s gift boxes are made from hemp, a soil-generated and CO2-fixing plant. The new material harnesses a by-product: manually collected grape stems, sourced with full traceability from the environmentally certified Grand Cru vineyard of Bouzy in Champagne, which Madame Clicquot herself purchased 200 years ago.
The grapes are grown using regenerative practices that help restore local biodiversity and soil health, and sequester carbon. Each harvest is handpicked to ensure the highest quality of the material. Stella McCartney has also pioneered regenerative agriculture in fashion, having supported the SOKTAS regenerative cotton project in Turkey since 2019, in partnership with LVMH.
Stella McCartney uses the Veuve Clicquot grape-based alternative to craft a collection of chic, sustainable fashion accessories: a champagne bottle holder housing a bottle of Veuve Clicquot’s iconic Yellow Label, three Frame bags, and two Elyse sandal designs featuring a platform wedge made from recycled cork collected from Veuve Clicquot as a mix of pre-and post-consumer waste from its cellars in Reims.
The champagne bottle-holder and other vegan accessories will be available for purchase in March 2024. The gas emissions, leather and winemaking, and was created in under 18 months – an incredible feat and speed in the innovation space.
Multiple studies have shown that vegan alternatives can have less than half the carbon footprint of animal leather, which kills over 1 billion creatures annually (PETA) and is driving the destruction of key ecosystems like the Amazon (WWF). By creating a next-gen biobased material using waste, Stella McCartney and Veuve Clicquot are pioneering a better way that is kinder to animals, the environment and is both scalable and sustainable.
"I am so thrilled to be part of this first-of-its-kind partnership between a fashion house and a champagne maison – connected by our shared passions for sustainability, craftsmanship, and innovation. The new bottle holder is the perfect blend of my cruelty-free vision with Veuve Clicquot's incredible natural ingredients, using waste to circularly create a luxurious alternative to animal leather that can be easily scaled and change the industry. You truly cannot tell the difference; this is a better way." Stella McCartney, creative director of Stella McCartney.
