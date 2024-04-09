Empowering the Future: Aloft Offers Free Tools to Aspiring Real Estate Appraisers
Aloft offers free Appraiser Toolkit access to trainees, enhancing appraisal accuracy with advanced tech and education. More at www.aloftappraisal.com.SEATTLE, WA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move designed to uplift the real estate appraisal industry, Aloft is thrilled to announce it will grant real estate appraiser trainees free access to Appraiser Toolkit. This initiative stems from Aloft’s foundational goal: To empower appraisers with modern tools that not only defend their analysis but also enhance their ability to secure more business amidst the increasing complexities and demanding timelines of real estate assignments.
The real estate industry relies heavily on the accuracy and reliability of property appraisals. Aloft recognizes the indispensable role of appraisers in this ecosystem and is committed to providing them with the most advanced tools for success. Appraiser Toolkit is specifically designed to support the Sales Comparison Approach and Cost Approach efficiently, incorporating robust adjustment support with depreciated cost, site extraction, market adjustments, and paired sales—tailored to local market specifics.
Toolkit Features and Advantages
Aloft’s Appraiser Toolkit distinguishes itself by offering subscribers access to nationwide cost data, public records, and leading-edge image analysis technology leveraging AI. It simplifies the appraisal process by integrating directly with MLS systems, allowing for seamless appraisal analysis. Toolkit is specially crafted to help appraisers refine their valuations, eliminate potential blindspots, and reduce the risk of revisions or reconsiderations of value.
Appraisers across the country have reported positive outcomes from using Appraiser Toolkit, noting the market-driven and data-backed adjustments it facilitates. The comprehensive organization of analysis provided by Toolkit ensures that abstract property features such as quality, condition, and site location are clearly defined and justifiably valued. This level of detail and consistency in adjustments is unparalleled, ensuring that appraisers remain in full control of their valuations.
Educational Support and Community Engagement
Understanding the importance of ongoing education and support, Aloft’s education platform, AloftU, provides continuing education as well as frequent webinars and Toolkit onboarding sessions, making it easier for appraisers to integrate Toolkit into their workflow.
Aloft's commitment to the appraisal community extends beyond software solutions. The company offers comprehensive customer support and actively seeks feedback to continuously refine Toolkit. Appraisers can reach out via phone or email during extended business hours for assistance or consult the Help Center for additional resources.
Quotes from Aloft Leadership
Travis Soukup, CEO and Founder of Aloft, articulates the mission behind the initiative: "Our goal at Aloft is to equip the next generation of real estate appraisers with the tools they need to excel. By providing free access to our Appraiser Toolkit, we're not only enhancing their analytical capabilities but also ensuring they can meet the challenges of a dynamic market with confidence. This initiative represents our commitment to the professional growth and sustained reliability of the appraisal industry."
Hansel Dobbs, Aloft’s Head of Valuations and Chief Appraiser, emphasizes Toolkit’s impact: "Appraiser Toolkit is about giving appraisers confidence in their valuations, ensuring they have a comprehensive and defensible analysis. It’s about advancing the profession and maintaining the trust that is so essential in real estate transactions."
Heather Sullivan, Aloft’s Head of Learning and Development, highlights the educational commitment, "Through AloftU and our extensive support resources, we’re committed to fostering a community of learning and excellence among appraisers. Our aim is to ensure they have everything they need to succeed and thrive in their careers."
About Aloft
Aloft is reshaping the real estate appraisal industry with innovative solutions designed to improve the accuracy, efficiency, and reliability of real estate valuations. Backed by industry-leading investors such as Andreessen Horowitz and Fifth Wall and dedicated to professional development, Aloft is empowering appraisers and enriching the real estate industry at large.
For more information about Aloft and its initiatives, please visit www.aloftappraisal.com.
End of Release
Aloft Media Team
Aloft, Inc.
press@aloftappraisal.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook