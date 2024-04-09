Betsy Robinson Named To Inc.’s 2024 Female Founders List
Inc.’s seventh annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companiesALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. today announced its seventh annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 250 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.
The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food, and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.
"Being a female entrepreneur isn't just about running a business; it's about dismantling barriers and creating pathways for women to thrive in every industry and make their mark in the world of business. Every challenge we conquer is a step towards a more inclusive and empowered future” says Robinson. “It’s a privilege to lead our team and to positively impact the lives of the individuals and organizations we serve. My gratitude extends to those who place their trust in us for their career advancement, and to our valued clients who entrust us with their growth.”
Betsy Robinson is the Founder & CEO of Tier4 Group. Headquartered in Atlanta, Tier4 Group is a women-owned and diversity-certified LGBTBE technology Talent, Professional Services, and Executive Search firm with a national reach. Tier4 Group has been recognized for five consecutive years (2019-2023) as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. Additionally, the company is a three-time Bulldog 100 Honoree. Tier4 Group was named a Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the fourth time in 2023, and as one of the Best Places to Work in Georgia.
Holding a BBA from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business, Betsy has garnered notable recognition for her achievements. She was honored by Inc. Magazine in 2023 as one of the inaugural members of the "30-Under-30-ish" list, and was named the LGBTQ Business Person of the Year for Georgia the same year. Furthermore, her contributions earned her a spot on the Atlanta Business Chronicle's prestigious 40 Under 40 Class of 2019. Betsy is known for her active involvement in various non-profits, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Women in Technology (WIT).
Betsy's multifaceted contributions have not only earned her recognition in the business world but also reflect her deep commitment to community service and mentorship. From her leadership roles in technology and diversity organizations to her grassroots initiatives addressing homelessness and hunger, Betsy exemplifies a dedication to making a positive impact in both professional and community spheres.
Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.
Quote on the list from Diana Ransom, Inc. Executive Editor:
“The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pull back. The female founders on this year’s list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment.”
To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders
After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.’s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue (April 2024) will be available online on April 9 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 16.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Tier4 Group:
Tier4 Group is a woman-owned and diversity-certified technology talent, professional services, advisory, and information security firm specializing in connecting exceptional talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill technology and execute on critical projects. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. Tier4 Group has been recognized for five consecutive years (2019-2023) as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, as well as recognition as a Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the fourth time in 2023, and also a Best Places to Work in Georgia. For more information, visit tier4group.com.
