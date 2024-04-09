More Than 50 Diaper Bank Leaders to Advocate for Federal Policies and Funding to End Diaper Need in the U.S.

NDBN Lobby Days 2024 Set for April 9-10 in Washington, D.C.

We're excited to bring together diaper bank leaders from across the country to meet with members of Congress and advance policies that will help end diaper need once and for all.”
— Lacey Gero, Director of Government Relations at NDBN
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) today announced the kickoff of NDBN Lobby Days 2024, an annual advocacy event that brings together diaper bank leaders and child poverty advocates from across the country to call for federal policies and funding to end diaper need in the United States.

According to The NDBN Diaper Check 2023, 1 in 2 U.S. families struggles to afford diapers, a public health crisis known as diaper need. From April 9-10, more than 50 diaper bank leaders will meet with over 160 members of Congress and their staff to advocate for the End Diaper Need Act of 2023, which was introduced in the Senate by Senator Tammy Duckworth (IL) and Senator Kevin Cramer (ND), and in the House by Representative Rosa DeLauro (CT) and Representative Barbra Lee (CA). The two-day event provides participants the opportunity to learn advocacy strategies from national policy experts – including Mollyrose Schaffner of ZERO TO THREE and Leticia Mederos of Actum – engage directly with legislators on Capitol Hill, and network with fellow leaders from 19 states (Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraksa, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas).

"NDBN Lobby Days is a critical initiative that empowers the diaper bank community to advocate for the federal support needed to ensure all families have access to the basic necessities required to thrive," said Lacey Gero, Director of Government Relations at NDBN. "We're excited to bring together diaper bank leaders from across the country to meet with members of Congress and advance policies that will help end diaper need once and for all."

To learn more about NDBN Lobby Days 2024, visit nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org/lobby-day.

About the National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all babies, children, and their families have an adequate supply of diapers to remain healthy. NDBN leads a national movement to end diaper need in the United States, working with a network of more than 250 diaper bank programs located in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org.

About

The National Diaper Bank Network leads (NDBN) a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. In May 2018, the organization launched the Alliance for Period Supplies, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex®, to raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and support the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country.

