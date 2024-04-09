BRAZILIAN ACTRESS BIA BORINN TAKES FLIGHT IN ACTION COMEDY SKYFLY

Bia Borinn - Espada PR

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exclusive- Brazilian actress Bia Borinn (Música) takes center stage in the upcoming film SkyFly, set to premiere on April 18th on Apple TV, Google Play & Youtube in the U.S. as well as Brazil. A Los Angeles red carpet premiere is set for April 13th at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills.

The adrenaline-fueled film was directed by Gary Smith and star Gary Smith (Tallboys), Shaun Fury (Apples to Afleck), Eden Gamliel (What Happened At Don’s?) and Thiago Tambuque (Gamebros.)

Recovering from the trauma of a terrifying parachute malfunction, a reckless skydiver and his misfit crew compete against their devious rivals in a roller hockey tournament. But their path to victory and saving their dropzone’s reputation will have its own hurdles to prove they are the true champions of the sky and the rink.

Besides her work as an actress Bia Borinn is heavily involved in education specifically spreading the Portuguese language and Brazilian culture internationally. Projects include Brazilian Play & Learn and Historia de Boca, a podcast for kids who speak Portuguese with over 650K downloads worldwide.

“My role of Rafaela is a skydiving coach breaking the mold of stereotypes for Latina women. Unapologetic about her Brazilian heritage, she embraces her culture and language with pride while remaining open-minded, embodying a spirit of constant learning and curiosity” said Borinn.

“You can tell Bia deeply cares about not only her craft as an artist, but about freedoms and rights we have as humans. Bia is beautiful inside and out. She’s hilarious and humor breaks down doors. She is confident with a sense of vulnerability: she’s comfortable in her own skin” said director and fellow star Gary Smith.

Bia Borinn is represented by Aqua Talent Agency, Citizen Skull Management, Atlas Talent Agency and Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates (KMR Talent) and Innovative Artists.

