CCHA’s Sports Law Group Listed as One of Industry's Best; Attorney Paia LaPalombara Featured on Sports Law Expert Podcas
LaPalombara has a diverse skill set cultivated through extensive experience at an NCAA Division I Power 5 university and the NCAA National Office.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today the inclusion of Church Church Hittle + Antrim (CCHA) to its “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.”
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
In addition, the company announced that Paia LaPalombara, who joined the firm’s Sports Law and Higher Education sections last fall, has also been featured on Sports Law Podcast. The segment can be heard here.
CCHA’s recognition on 100lawfirms.com marks the second straight year the firm has been included on the list, which serves as a resource for those in the sports industry who need capable counsel with experience in sports law. Hackney Publications relies on readers, professors, and other industry experts in creating the list.
CCHA’s team is comprised of former athletes, coaches, campus staff, general counsel, and conference and NCAA national office administrators. Its perspective and knowledge uniquely positions it to guide clients through the constantly evolving issues in the collegiate sports industry. CCHA provides clients the benefit of working with a team of practicing attorneys and industry professionals – across the country – with more than 100 years of experience in college sports is areas such as NCAA compliance, Title IX, campus investigations, and name, image, and likeness.
The group represents NCAA member institutions, coaches, administrators, student-athletes, boosters, and collectives and strives to provide effective and passionate representation for all of its clients through reviewing, analyzing, and investigating all aspects of a case.
LaPalombara, in particular, has “a diverse skill set, cultivated through extensive experience at an NCAA Division I Power 5 university and the NCAA National Office, uniquely positions her to approach NCAA compliance and regulatory issues from multiple perspectives,” noted Holt Hackney, CEO of Hackney Publications.
Her national reputation in college athletics is emphasized by her roles as Vice Chair of the NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Reinstatement Committee, a member of the NCAA Division I Board of Directors Infractions Process Committee, and service on the National Association for Athletics Compliance (NAAC) Board of Directors.
Her professional journey includes leadership roles on several prominent NCAA committees, demonstrating her commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends.
LaPalombara’s expertise encompasses a wide range of areas, including:
• NCAA investigations, case processing, and infractions appeals
• Student-athlete eligibility matters (reinstatement, amateurism, transfer and legislative relief waivers, academic eligibility, and limited immunity)
• NIL support (policy creation, collective and third-party support, risk management, contract review, and institutional best practices)
• Independent investigations (coach and staff conduct, hazing, sports wagering, Title IX sexual harassment and violence, substance abuse, and student-athlete welfare)
• NCAA compliance reviews
• Program culture and risk assessments
• Title IX gender equity reviews
• NCAA Policy on Campus Sexual Violence
Prior to joining CCHA, LaPalombara served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance at The Ohio State University. Her role involved overseeing the Department of Athletics’ investigatory function, executing its Name, Image, and Likeness program, and assisting student-athletes through the development of the school’s first Elite Student-Athlete program.
About CCHA
Founded in 1880, CCHA is the oldest law firm in Hamilton County, Indiana. As a full-service law firm, CCHA provides a myriad of legal services to clients across a wide variety of practice areas including complex litigation, personal injury, governmental entity and municipal law, education, business formation and representation, divorce and family law, estate planning and administration, real estate law, criminal law, labor and employment law, mediation services and appellate litigation. Church Church Hittle + Antrim serves clients throughout Indiana, with offices in Noblesville, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Tipton, Merrillville, and Westfield.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
