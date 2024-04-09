Jane Haglund Joins Applied Ergonomics as Workplace Solutions & Sales Strategy Executive

Jane Haglund appointed as Workplace Solutions & Sales Strategy Executive at Applied Ergonomics, bringing extensive retail and workplace solutions expertise.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Ergonomics, a leading innovator in workplace design and furniture solutions, today announced the appointment of Jane Haglund as Workplace Solutions & Sales Strategy Executive. In this role, Jane will leverage her extensive experience to drive strategic sales, smart design, and unparalleled client satisfaction.

In her over decade-long career in luxury retail leadership, home, and workplace design, Haglund honed skills in client engagement and a strategic selling process that puts the client at the center. Advocating for her clients and leading each project as if it were her own, is what sets her apart from other professionals in the industry.

After leading teams at Bloomingdale’s and the Restoration Hardware Chicago flagship, she transitioned her entrepreneurial spirit into complex workplace solutions projects at Rightsize Facility. Most recently at Rightsize Facility, she spearheaded the acquisition of clients such as MNS1 and provided leadership in the SomerCor workspace design within Chicago's iconic Rookery building. Her passion for improving work environments led her to Applied Ergonomics.

“Jane’s genuine concern for her clients, her professionalism, and her willingness to advocate to get results make her a tremendous asset to our team," said Jeffrey Meltzer, President of Applied Ergonomics. "Her insight into workplace needs, and the ability to build sales strategies, will be pivotal as we continue to elevate our offerings."

Haglund will lead Applied Ergonomics' workplace solutions division. She will focus on consultative sales and strategic partnerships to create workspaces that enhance productivity, brand, and culture – with a special focus on the A&D community. Additionally, her expertise will contribute to the company's sales strategy evolution as it embraces new processes and technologies.

“I’m enthusiastic about joining Applied Ergonomics,” said Haglund. “The company has a strong foundation, and I see immense potential for growth through strategic partnerships with the A&D community and creating a process to make contract design more accessible to clients nationwide. I’m eager to continue building a reputation for exceptional workplace solutions, as well as learn from the brilliant minds at Applied Ergonomics."

Reflecting on past experiences, Jane notes, “My career has taught me the value of leading by example and being in the trenches with your team, constantly learning. I look forward to collaborating with Applied Ergonomics’ wildly talented team to create exceptional experiences for our clients and A&D partners.”

About Applied Ergonomics

Since 1992, Applied Ergonomics has been a leading innovator in workplace design & furniture solutions. Based in Skokie, IL, we serve clients locally and across the United States. We’re your furniture dealer - and partner - in crafting work environments that boost productivity, elevate your brand, and promote company culture. Our team blends strategic space planning, high-end design expertise, and seamless project management to deliver elevated solutions at accessible prices.

Our services include:

∙ Workplace Consultation: Assess scope, budget, and timeline to execute each project efficiently

∙ Space Planning: Create 2D & 3D furniture layouts

∙ Furniture Procurement: Source products strategically based on budget

∙ Furniture Selection: Select new products from over 200+ manufacturers

∙ Office Design: Provide custom and curated aesthetics for each unique workspace

∙ Delivery & Installation: Plan & facilitate furniture transport & installation

∙ Commercial Flooring: Assess & provide flooring solutions

∙ Demountable Walls: Assess & provide wall & glass solutions

What we do that no one else does:

∙ Consult with our Applied Ergonomics founder and president on every project

∙ Ship directly from OEM suppliers to provide you with the lowest prices possible

∙ Specialize in ergonomics to reduce work-related injuries

Discover how Jane Haglund and the Applied Ergonomics team can elevate your workplace. Contact us today to discuss your project and create a tailored solution for your needs.