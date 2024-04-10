Inscape Data Announces Outdoor UPS PoE Switch Systems: Integrated UPS & PoE Switch Unmatched Performance and Versatility

LinkPower Outdoor UPS PoE Switch System

Inscape Data Announces Outdoor UPS PoE Switch Systems: Integrated UPS & PoE Switch Solutions with Unmatched Performance and Versatility

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inscape Data, a leading provider of innovative outdoor PoE (Power over Ethernet) solutions, is proud to announce the release of the LinkPower Outdoor UPS PoE Switch Systems, an integrated UPS 48V Battery Backup Power and Industrial PoE Switch at ISC West 2024 Exhibition in Las Vegas.

The Outdoor UPS PoE Switch Systems are a series of Outdoor UPS PoE Switch Systems. Each Outdoor UPS PoE Switch System includes a UPS1048 Battery Backup Power, a Thermostat Fan kit, and one of the LinkPower Industrial PoE Switches. The Outdoor UPS PoE Switch Systems are in an IP68-compliant polycarbonate enclosure for inclement outdoor all-weather protection.

The Outdoor UPS PoE Switch Systems are designed with intelligent UPS Battery 48V Backup power 260W capabilities, offering 48V DC power for the IEEE802.3af/at/bt PoE standards. The battery backup power will ensure the IP camera security systems remain operational even when the power is out.

The industrial PoE switches integrated with the Outdoor UPS PoE Switch Systems have powerful processing capabilities, including ERPS/STP/RSTP/MSTP, static and dynamic aggregation, IEEE802.1Q VLAN, flexible VLAN division, Voice VLAN, and QinQ configuration. The LPS10868 Seris also supports the IEEE802.1ad (Q-in-Q) function for double tag insertion and removal. The QoS, priority mode based on 802.1P, port & DSCP, and queue scheduling algorithm, including Equ, SP, WRR & SP+WRR, ensure optimal data transmission performance.

"The Outdoor UPS PoE Switch Systems represent a significant offering in the world of outdoor networking," said David Lin, CEO/CTO of Inscape Data. "With its battery power backup features, versatility of industrial PoE switch selection, and reliability, the Outdoor UPS PoE Switch Systems provides the perfect solution for demanding outdoor network applications."