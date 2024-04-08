Tanduay to Further Expand Rum Portfolio, Boost Presence in Canada
Tanduay Brands International and Christopher Stewart Wine & Spirits are the forces behind the expansion of the world's number 1 in Canada.
According to Christopher Stewart Wine & Spirits, Tanduay's distributor in Canada, the Tanduay Asian Gold Rum and Double Rum are the most popular products of the liquor company in the country. They are the most favored styles for cocktails and for neat serve.
Tanduay rums have been well-received, and we are working hard to increase its awareness...The Tanduay Asian Gold Rum and Double Rum are the most favored styles for cocktails and for neat serves.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanduay’s distribution partner in Canada, Christopher Stewart Wine & Spirits, aims to introduce more of the Filipino brand’s products and further its presence in the country this year.
“Our goals are to keep expanding the Tanduay portfolio available in Canada and increase its presence in our current markets. New government liquor board listings are a top priority as well for us to help make Tanduay more accessible across our country. It takes time, but we are on the right path with our great partners from Tanduay,” said Tyler MacKenzie, Christopher Stewart Wine & Spirits Brand Manager.
Warm Reception for Tanduay Rums
MacKenzie added that the brand, which became fully available in the country in 2023, is still growing.
“Tanduay rums have been well-received, and we are working hard to increase its awareness in all provinces. The Tanduay Asian Gold Rum and Double Rum have been the most popular so far. They are the most favored styles for cocktails and for neat serves,” he shared.
MacKenzie noted that optimism for the rum category in Canada is strong compared to other spirits categories.
“Rum’s strength is the depth of its category. Consumers can find a variety of styles and price ranges, starting with entry level labels to super premium and rare rums of the world that are highly collectible. Rums have a great deal of complexity but are also very accessible. These factors help the category stay relevant and popular even among changing consumer behavior and trends,” MacKenzie said.
Growing the Brand’s International Presence
Marc Ngo, Tanduay International Business Development Manager and Senior Brand Manager, said that Tanduay is further growing its international business.
“This year marks the 170th founding anniversary of Tanduay, and we are excited to continue expanding into other regions, bringing the quality, craftsmanship, and drink experience that have been the brand's hallmarks throughout the years. In partnering with Christopher Stewart Wine & Spirits and other leading distributors from other countries, we are confident that we can achieve our goal of furthering the brand’s reach,” he said.
Tanduay is one of the Philippines’ most enduring brands. Founded in 1854, it continues to be one of the country’s most popular and awarded spirits brands.
The brand is the only Filipino rum to be named the World’s Number 1 Rum for six consecutive years by Drinks International Magazine. It has also received the Brand of the Year Award for eight straight years from the London-based World Branding Awards.
Apart from Canada, Tanduay also recently entered the markets of Australia, New Zealand, Ukraine, and Taiwan. It is likewise available in several states in the U.S., China, Singapore, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Austria, Poland, Georgia, Armenia, the Czech Republic, and Costa Rica, as of this writing
