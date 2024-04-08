Submit Release
Manchin Announces $3.2 Million To Reconstruct State Route 39 In Nicholas County

April 08, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,280,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The funding will be used to reconstruct 1,350 feet of State Route 39 (WV 39) and raise the roadway seven feet to prevent flooding from the nearby Cherry River.

“Our transportation system is the foundation for economic growth in our state, and that’s why improving and modernizing our roads, bridges and highways continues to be one of my top priorities. I’m pleased the Department of Transportation is investing more than $3.2 million to make critical upgrades to State Route 39 through Nicholas County, which will help prevent flooding from the nearby Cherry River,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster our transportation infrastructure across the Mountain State.”

