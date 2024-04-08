Justice Corrigan to moderate U.S. Supreme Court program

Justice Carol Corrigan will be the moderator for what is being billed as a discussion/debate about the U.S. Supreme Court. The April 23 program at Berkeley Law will feature the law school’s Dean, Erwin Chemerinsky, and Case Western Reserve Law Professor Jonathan Adler.
