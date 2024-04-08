Submit Release
Senate Bill 920 Printer's Number 1512

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - An Act amending the act of November 29, 2006 (P.L.1471, No.165), known as the Sexual Assault Testing and Evidence Collection Act, further providing for definitions; providing for sexual assault evidence tracking system; further providing for rights of sexual assault victims and for report by Pennsylvania State Police; and providing for waiver for victim.

