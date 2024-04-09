Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,542 in the last 365 days.

Kool Temp Heating and Cooling to Host High School Students in New Training Center

Kool Temp Heating and Cooling

Local HVAC Students are Invited to Participate

I love to give back to the students and to motivate & encourage them to get into a field where there are plenty of opportunities to be successful”
— Mike Veeder
COXSACKIE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kool Temp Heating and Cooling will invite local high school students who are currently enrolled in a heating and air conditioning class to participate in 3 free HVAC classes taking place at the new Kool Temp Heating and Cooling Training Facility located at 11639 Route 9w in Coxsackie on April 14th, 21st, and 28th.

The 4 hour classes will be taught by Mike Veeder and will be interactive where the students will get actual hands-on time on functional equipment that has been installed in the Kool Temp training facility. Classes will cover such topics as combustion testing, commissioning hvac systems, troubleshooting systems and more. They will also learn about the new A2L refrigerants that will be replacing the current refrigerants.

Veeder says “I love to give back to the students and to motivate & encourage them to get into a field where there are plenty of opportunities to be successful”.

Mike Veeder is a local award-winning HVAC teacher of 19 years. He has been in the HVAC field for the past 45 years and has been in business as owner of Kool Temp Heating and Cooling for 40 years. He is also a trainer and proctor for many of the certifications needed in the HVAC trade. For more information contact Mike Veeder at (518) 857-3948 or email mveeder@kooltemp.com

Michael Veeder
Kool Temp Heating and Cooling
+1 5188573948
mveeder@kooltemp.com

You just read:

Kool Temp Heating and Cooling to Host High School Students in New Training Center

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more