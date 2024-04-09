Kool Temp Heating and Cooling to Host High School Students in New Training Center
Kool Temp Heating and Cooling
Local HVAC Students are Invited to Participate
I love to give back to the students and to motivate & encourage them to get into a field where there are plenty of opportunities to be successful”COXSACKIE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kool Temp Heating and Cooling will invite local high school students who are currently enrolled in a heating and air conditioning class to participate in 3 free HVAC classes taking place at the new Kool Temp Heating and Cooling Training Facility located at 11639 Route 9w in Coxsackie on April 14th, 21st, and 28th.
— Mike Veeder
The 4 hour classes will be taught by Mike Veeder and will be interactive where the students will get actual hands-on time on functional equipment that has been installed in the Kool Temp training facility. Classes will cover such topics as combustion testing, commissioning hvac systems, troubleshooting systems and more. They will also learn about the new A2L refrigerants that will be replacing the current refrigerants.
Veeder says “I love to give back to the students and to motivate & encourage them to get into a field where there are plenty of opportunities to be successful”.
Mike Veeder is a local award-winning HVAC teacher of 19 years. He has been in the HVAC field for the past 45 years and has been in business as owner of Kool Temp Heating and Cooling for 40 years. He is also a trainer and proctor for many of the certifications needed in the HVAC trade. For more information contact Mike Veeder at (518) 857-3948 or email mveeder@kooltemp.com
Michael Veeder
Kool Temp Heating and Cooling
+1 5188573948
mveeder@kooltemp.com