New Saanich Peninsula after-hours primary-care clinic launches

CANADA, April 8 - People on the Saanich Peninsula will benefit from the creation of a new after-hours primary-care clinic at the Peninsula Health Unit.

Beginning Monday, April 8, 2024, the clinic will offer services by appointment only Monday to Friday, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Phone lines will open for same-day booking at 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

“This expansion will benefit people living across the Saanich Peninsula and increase access to primary health-care services when people need it after hours,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Patients will be able to access primary-care providers more easily, which helps reduce demand on emergency departments and brings more care options closer to home.”

Once fully staffed, a dedicated health-care team, including doctors, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, an office co-ordinator and medical office assistants will support the new after-hours primary-care clinic.

“We are pleased to increase access to primary-care services for people living on the Saanich Peninsula,” said Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health. “This wonderful team of health-care professionals will help to provide patients with the timely and comprehensive care they need and deserve.”

All clinic services are located in the Peninsula Health Unit at 2170 Mt. Newton X Road in Saanichton, adjacent to Saanich Peninsula Hospital. To book an appointment, call 250-544-2445. While this is not a walk-in service, the clinic offers same-day appointments whenever possible.

"Shoreline Medical Society is pleased to continue working with Island Health, the Saanich Peninsula Primary Care Network and the Ministry of Health to help establish Island Health's new after-hours primary care clinic," said Heather Edward, executive director, Shoreline Medical Society. "We applaud Island Health's establishment of the new after-hours primary-care clinic that will enable Shoreline to serve Saanich Peninsula Hospital, provide specialized care, and refocus efforts on recruiting new physicians, so that more people on the Saanich Peninsula will have a primary-care practitioner.”

The Peninsula after-hours primary-care clinic is for people who need non-emergency medical care for ailments such as:

minor injuries

high fever, cough and colds

cuts, wounds or skin conditions, rashes

chest, ear or bladder infections

back pain

sprains and strains

headaches

In addition, registered nurses at the clinic can offer:

chronic disease and lifestyle management

ear syringing

harm reduction supplies and education

wound care

suture removal

referral to community health services

sexually transmitted Infection (STI) care, including prevention, vaccination, testing, treatment and support

pregnancy testing and supported decision-making for unexpected pregnancies

cervical cancer screening (pap smear)

People living in Saanich who have a primary-care provider but need care when their practitioner’s clinic is closed, can get help through the after-hours program that is accessible through HealthLinkBC. People who are attached to a provider can ask a HealthLinkBC navigator for more information about the program.

People requiring immediate medical care or experiencing a health crisis, serious illness or emergency should call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency department. Emergency symptoms or conditions may include:

chest pain

trouble breathing, shortness of breath

suspected stroke

overdose or poisoning

broken bones, dislocated joints

severe allergic reactions

If unsure, people can call 811 and speak with a nurse 24/7. HealthLink BC pharmacists are also on call at 811 when a community pharmacist may be unavailable, every night from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Further, community pharmacists can prescribe medications for minor ailments and contraception, including UTIs, allergies, pink eye and dermatitis. More information about pharmacy services in B.C. can be found here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/accessing-health-care/pharmacy-services#Minorailments

Learn More:

To learn more about the Province's primary health-care strategy, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2018PREM0034-001010



To learn more about B.C.’s Health Human Resources Strategy, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022HLTH0059-001464