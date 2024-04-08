China’s Ambassador Outlines China commitments to Solomon Islands

Ambassador Cai Weiming at the singing ceremony

In a short span of just over four years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Solomon Islands, tremendous progress has been accomplished, signifying a relationship based on mutual respect, equality and win-win cooperation with benefits touching the lives of Solomon Islanders.

This sentiments were highlighted by China’s Ambassador to Solomon Islands, H.E. Cai Weiming at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise the Sister Relationship between Malaita Province and Jiangsu Province of China on Thursday 4th April in Auki.

Speaking at the historic occasion, Ambassador Weiming said the establishment of the special relationship will provide fresh impetus for Malaita’s development aspirations while at the same time enhance cooperation between Solomon Islands and China.

Ambassador Weiming said China is firmly committed to enhancing mutual support between the two countries as it stands ready to support Solomon Islands to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests and to support the country to independently choose its own development pathway suitable to its national conditions.

“China appreciates Solomon Islands adherence to the One-China principle, which is in line with the trend of history and times on which China stands ready to work with Solomon Islands to create a brighter future for our bilateral relations and to better benefit our two peoples,” he said.

On trade, Ambassador Weiming announced that China is firmly committed to expanding trade, investment and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries.

Statics have shown that China has been the largest trading partner of Solomon Islands, with bilateral trade reaching US$540 million in 2023. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China reduced the tariff of 98 percent on Solomon Islands products to zero percent.

“Now Solomon Islands has a surplus of about US$100 million in the annual bilateral trade, creating more job opportunities for people in Malaita and other Provinces,” Ambassador Weiming highlighted.

Currently, China is working to import cassava, cocoa beans, coffee beans, tuna, coconut crabs, mud crabs and other products from Malaita and other Provinces which will bring more profits to local people.

Another major area of China’s commitment is infrastructure development ranging from road networks, sports stadiums and telecommunication infrastructure in the country.

According to Ambassador Weiming, Chinese construction companies have been working in Solomon Islands even before both countries established diplomatic relations.

Last month, the Chinese Embassy together with the Solomon Islands Government and the Malaita Provincial Government signed the Minutes of Discussion on the feasibility study report for the Auki Road Tarsealing project, laying a solid foundation for an early implementation of the project.

“The steps in implementing the Auki road project is a testament of China’s strong commitment to the friendship and well-being of Malaita people,” Ambassador Weiming said.

Just recently, the first communication tower built by China for the Solomon Islands National Broadband Infrastructure project was commissioned, linking Sali village of Guadalcanal to the communication network.

When completed, the project will also cover remote regions of Malaita, providing access or residents in remote regions to network services, e-education, e-commerce, e-health with affordable costs.

Other areas of China’s commitment highlighted by Ambassador Weiming included supporting the Rural Sustainable Development Program administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), a commitment to enhance culture and education cooperation between the two countries and a commitment to enhance provincial exchanges between the two countries.

“I am confident that with wise guidance from our national leaders and strong support of our peoples, China and Solomon Islands will enhance our cooperation, deepen our friendship and lift our comprehensive strategic partnership to a new height,” Ambassador Weiming said.

ENDS///