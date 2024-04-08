Chinese Ambassador signals early start for Auki road project

China’s Ambassador to Solomon Islands, H.E. Cai Weiming had signaled an early start for the implementation of the Auki Road project in Malaita Province.

Ambassador Weiming visited Malaita Province for the first time last week to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise the Sister Relationship between Malaita Province and Jiangsu Province of China.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Weiming said China’s contribution to infrastructure development in Solomon Islands happened well before the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2019, with Chinese construction companies contracted to build roads, schools, ports, airport terminals and runways and sports facilities across Solomon Islands.

The Auki road project was initiated in July 2023 when caretaker Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare visited China. The following October a Memorandum of Understanding for carrying out the project was signed by the parties.

Early this year around February, a feasibility study of the project was successfully carried followed by the signing of Minutes of Discussion on the project in March, paving the way for implementation of the project.

“The signing ceremony two weeks ago now laid a solid foundation for an early implementation of the project,” Ambassador Weiming said.

He added that the steady steps in implementing the Auki road project is a testament of China’s strong commitment to the friendship and wellbeing of the people of Malaita.

Caretaker Malaita Premier, Martin Fini welcomed the announcement last week and conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Government and People of China for their unwavering support to the people of Malaita through this vital infrastructure project.

The exact date for a groundbreaking ceremony to begin works on the project is expected soon.

ENDS///