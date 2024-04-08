Chinese Ambassador dismisses debt-trap chronicle

China’s Ambassador to Solomon Islands, H.E. Cai Weiming has deplored ongoing “debt-trap” narratives targeted at destabilizing the growing friendship between Solomon Islands and the Peoples Republic China.

Speaking in Auki last week at the signing of the Sister Relationship between Malaita Province and Jiangsu Province of China, Ambassador Weiming said the relationship between China and Solomon Islands is not based on the so-called “give and take” narrative.

Following the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2019, there were certain groups and individuals locally and internationally propagating anti-China sentiments resulting in gross misinformation such as land grabbing, resource exploitation or debt traps.

“There are no hidden agenda to take lands or exploit resources or set up debt traps for local communities, especially in Malaita, as some vicious lies and rumors about China claimed,” Ambassador Weiming said.

He added that the relationship between the two countries is based on the one-China principle and following ancient Chinese wisdom of more than 2000 years ago.

Ambassador Weiming made reference to a famous Chinese Scholar Mengzi who wrote in his teaching saying “If you are poor, you shall refine your virtue in solitude. If you are well-off, you shall help others with an open heart”.

The Chinese diplomat said China is also a developing country and fully understands the needs of Solomon Islands as a developing country.

“China is moving fast ahead in our path toward modernization and at the same time generating more opportunities and helping other developing countries along the way and Solomon Islands is very much welcome to get a ride,” Ambassador Weiming said.

