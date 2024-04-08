Honoring Ernestina Sila

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing Ernestina “Titina” Sila and her role as a pioneering leader in the struggle for Independence in Guinea-Bissau.

Ernestina “Titina” Silá, an esteemed revolutionary figure, was born on April 1,1943, in the village of Cadique Betna, nestled within the Tombali region in Portuguese Guinea. She dedicated her entire life to the noble cause of liberation and gender equality in Guinea-Bissau.

Titina's courageous contributions to the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) during the Guinea-Bissau War of Independence against the Portuguese Empire made her one of the most iconic female soldiers and leaders of the revolution, earning her praise and recognition from PAIGC's leader, Amílcar Cabral.

Titina's leadership on the Northern Front of the war exemplified her commitment to social reconstruction and political education, demonstrating her invaluable role in shaping the course of the conflict.

On January 30, 1973, while en route to attend Cabral's funeral, Silá's life was tragically cut short when her detachment was ambushed by Portuguese forces near the Farim River.

Her legacy extends beyond her military contributions, as her example has been used to educate young men and women on gender equality and leadership. Titina Silá's unwavering dedication to the ideals of the PAIGC and her selfless sacrifice for the liberation of Guinea-Bissau serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations, embodying the spirit of resilience, courage, and determination in the face of adversity.