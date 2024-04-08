New Dean Appointed for Hofstra's Maurice A. Deane School of Law
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hofstra University is pleased to announce the appointment of Jenny Roberts, professor of law and co-director of the Criminal Justice Clinic at American University Washington College of Law (AUWCL), as dean of the Maurice A. Deane School of Law. Roberts will join Hofstra University on July 1, 2024.
Roberts has over 22 years of experience in legal education, with the last 14 years at AUWCL. During that time, she has served as an associate dean and a faculty board member for the Criminal Justice Practice and Policy Institute. She has served as chair of the law school appointments and the intellectual life committees and has participated on numerous university-level committees at American University.
“Jenny Roberts is a scholar and a nationally recognized leader in legal academia,” said President Susan Poser. “She is exactly the right person to continue the standard of excellence and to propel Hofstra Law to the next level. We have found an outstanding leader and look forward to welcoming her to Hofstra University.”
Roberts is an accomplished scholar on a wide range of criminal law and procedure topics, including significant work on the impact of low-level misdemeanors on individuals and communities. She has written articles, book chapters, and U.S. Supreme Court amicus briefs. She is a frequent commentator on high-profile legal news stories on network news (CBS News, NBC News, and MSNBC), in national media (New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles/San Francisco Daily Journal), and radio (NPR Morning Edition, CT Public Radio, WPFW-Pacifica).
“Roberts is well prepared to lead the Maurice A. Deane School of Law,” said Charlie Riordan, Hofstra provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “With her in-depth knowledge of the law, commitment to faculty excellence, media savviness, and experience on the leading edge of today’s legal issues, she will further the positive reputation and drive innovation at Hofstra Law.”
Prior to her role at AUWCL, Roberts was associate professor of law at Syracuse University College of Law. Before her appointment at Syracuse University, she spent four years at New York University School of Law, three as acting assistant professor for the Lawyering Program and one as senior research fellow for the Center for Research in Crime and Justice. Before taking up teaching, Roberts was a law clerk in the Southern District of New York and a public defender at the Legal Aid Society in Manhattan.
“This is an exciting time to join the Hofstra community and the Deane School of Law,” Roberts said. “With Hofstra University’s interdisciplinary infrastructure, which includes medicine, engineering, and technology, the law school is poised to be a leading voice in the practical application of legal and ethical ideas. Creative problem-solving and innovation are the future of legal education, and I look forward to working with an outstanding faculty, student body, and alumni base.”
A New York City native and graduate of the public school system, Roberts earned a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University, where she graduated cum laude. She received her JD from the New York University School of Law, graduating magna cum laude.
Jenny Roberts was selected for the position of dean after a national search.
About Hofstra University
Hofstra University, founded in 1935, is a nationally ranked and recognized private university committed to preparing students for the challenges of tomorrow, in an environment that cultivates learning through the free and open exchange of ideas for the betterment of humankind. Students can choose from more than 175 undergraduate program options and 200 graduate program options in the liberal arts and sciences, education, health professions and human services, business, political science, engineering and computer science, law, performing arts, and more. With small classes led by accomplished faculty in cutting-edge facilities, Hofstra University educates students to embrace change and empowers them to become leaders in their communities and careers.
