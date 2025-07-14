Hofstra University Introduces New Leaders to Support Research, Creativity, and Academic Impact

L to R: Jonathan Miles-Watson, Colleen Fitzgerald, Mitchell Kase

Hofstra University, advancing as a top R2 research university, has appointed three new leaders to support its Hofstra 100 strategic plan and mission.

The selection of these individuals marks an important step in achieving Hofstra’s long-term academic and research ambitions.” — Charlie Riordan, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs

HEMPSTEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In line with Hofstra University’s continued emergence as a nationally recognized R2 research institution and the rollout of its strategic plan, Hofstra 100 , the University has named three new academic and administrative leaders to join efforts in support of its mission. The leaders are tasked with advancing and spearheading strategic initiatives to expand research, strengthen academic support, and build a collaborative environment that promotes success for students and faculty across all disciplines.Jonathan Miles-Watson, PhDVice Provost for Graduate Studies and Professional ProgramsDr. Jonathan Miles-Watson will join Hofstra as vice provost for graduate studies and professional programs on August 1, 2025. Currently at Durham University (UK), Dr. Miles-Watson serves as professor of religion, associate dean of the Humanities Doctoral School, and academic director of the Northern Bridge Consortium doctoral training partnership. Dr. Miles-Watson holds a PhD in the Anthropology of Religion from the University of Aberdeen.At Hofstra, he will play a pivotal role in improving the quality and impact of graduate and professional education. Drawing on his leadership in interdisciplinary doctoral training and research partnerships at Durham, Dr. Miles-Watson brings with him a wealth of experience in cross-institutional collaboration and mentoring. His expertise will work toward enhancing program standards and creating opportunities for both students and faculty.Colleen Fitzgerald, PhDSenior Vice Provost for Research and Creative ActivitiesDr. Colleen Fitzgerald will become Hofstra’s first senior vice provost for research and creative activities, effective September 1, 2025. Dr. Fitzgerald currently serves as vice president for research and creative activity at North Dakota State University, where she leads research development and technology transfer, and executes the strategy to advance research and innovation enterprises. Her prior appointments include associate vice president for research at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi and a four-year term as program officer at the National Science Foundation. Dr. Fitzgerald holds a PhD in Linguistics from the University of Arizona.Joining Hofstra at a time of growing research momentum, Dr. Fitzgerald will serve as chief research officer, guiding efforts to build on the University’s research footprint, support faculty and student inquiry, and raise the national visibility of scholarly and creative work.Mitchell Kase, EdDExecutive Director of the Center for Excellence in Learning, Teaching, and AssessmentDr. Mitch Kase, currently serving as executive director of education and research technology at Hofstra, will transition to his new role on July 15, 2025. Prior to his current role, Dr. Kase held the position of director of educational and research technology from 2020 to 2024, and associate director for instructional design from 2019 to 2020. During his time at Hofstra, Dr. Kase served on University-wide committees focused on educational and research technology, online learning, and classroom technology innovation. He has also developed and led programs that promote pedagogical excellence, drawing on evidence-based best practices and ongoing input from faculty. Dr. Kase holds an EdD in Learning and Teaching in Social Contexts from the University at Buffalo.In this new capacity, Dr. Kase will lead the center in achieving its core objectives, which include supporting faculty innovation, promoting inclusive and responsive teaching approaches, and enriching student learning outcomes by tailoring instructional methods to match learners’ needs.The three appointments arrive during a period of notable institutional progress. Earlier this year, Hofstra University was designated as a High Research Spending and Doctorate Production University (R2) by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, a designation that highlights faculty-driven growth in research investment and graduate education. The appointments also align with the nearly one-year implementation of Hofstra 100, the University’s strategic plan leading up to its centennial in 2035. The plan focuses on interdisciplinary programs, student success, community engagement, and organizational agility. Both recent milestones are directly connected to the priorities of the new appointees.“The selection of these individuals marks an important step in achieving Hofstra’s long-term academic and research ambitions,” said Charlie Riordan, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “Their leadership, combined with the expertise of the Hofstra faculty and staff, will be instrumental in realizing the University’s goals.”Dr. Miles-Watson, Dr. Fitzgerald, and Dr. Kase were appointed following national searches.

