Developments/Trends in Healthcare Law: CLE Presentation for VUMC Counsel

Join us on April 15 for a CLE presentation on developments and trends in healthcare law. Adam Greene, Darby Allen, and Adam Romney will provide regulatory updates related to privacy and security, fraud and abuse, and value-based arrangements. Lunch will be provided.

Agenda

11:00 AM | Welcome and Introductions

11:05 AM | Developments/Trends in Healthcare Law: CLE Presentation

HIPAA and Privacy/Security Developments (Adam Greene)



Fraud and Abuse Update (Darby Allen)



Hot Topics in Value-Based Arrangements (Adam Romney)

12:30pm CT: Lunch

PENDING Credits: AK- 2.5 General Credit; CA- 2.5 General Credit; IL- 2.5 General Credit; NY- 2.5 Prof Prac Credit; OR- 2.5 General Credit; TN- 2.5 General Credit; VA- 2.5 General Credit; WA- 2.5 Law and Legal Procedure Credit.

All credits and credit types are pending and not guaranteed. This program is appropriate for both newly admitted and experienced New York Attorneys.

Speakers

Contact Gwen Reyes with questions.