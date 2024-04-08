Steelhead Productions Launches Generous Employee Matching Program to Support the Give Happy Foundation

Steelhead Productions Launches Generous Employee Matching Program Steelhead Productions Logo

Exhibit firm elevates the power of charitable giving, matching up to $100 per employee donation to the Las Vegas charity.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a premier event, exhibit, and marketing services provider, is thrilled to announce an innovative employee matching program to bolster its commitment to corporate social responsibility. Demonstrating an unwavering dedication to community support, Steelhead Productions will match every donation its employees make to the Give Happy Foundation, up to $100 per donation. This initiative is part of Steelhead’s broader strategy to cultivate a culture of giving and make a tangible impact in the communities where their employees live and work.

A recent internal survey revealed that an overwhelming 90 percent of Steelhead employees believe the company’s philanthropic efforts have a positive effect on their overall job satisfaction and work experience. This new matching program underscores Steelhead’s commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture and enhancing its role as a force for good in society.

Steelhead recognizes that its philanthropic activities extend benefits far beyond the immediate recipients of charitable donations. Research consistently shows that corporate giving programs have numerous positive outcomes, including enhanced employee engagement, attracting talent, team building, and tax benefits.

"We’re not just building a company; we are building a community,” said Rhiannon Andersen, CMO of Steelhead. “Our employee matching program is more than a commitment to charity; it's a testament to our belief in the power of collective impact. By supporting our employees in their generosity, we're fostering a culture where every Steelheader knows they have the power to make a difference. Our partnership with the Give Happy Foundation is just one of the ways we're dedicated to spreading joy and positivity, not only within our team but throughout the wider community."

"Seeing Steelhead step up its game in the philanthropy arena with the employee matching program makes me proud to be part of this team,” said Elizabeth Martinez, Marketing Manager at Steelhead. “As champions of ‘business as a force for good’ we are truly practicing what we preach. It's a reminder that together, we can be a force for positive change, and I'm excited to see the impact we'll continue to make."

Steelhead Productions’ employee matching program is a testament to the company’s holistic approach to corporate philanthropy. By matching donations, Steelhead doubles the impact of its charitable efforts and empowers its employees to be part of something bigger, reinforcing the message that every contribution counts.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry and is recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.