State’s Attorney access to the public portal

State’s Attorney offices with certain network setups may not be able to connect to e-filing in the new Supreme Court public portal.  If anyone from those offices needs to file until the issue is fixed, please email filings to supclerkofcourt@ndcourts.gov.  We will update when the issue is resolved.  Thank you for your patience.

