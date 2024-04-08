State’s Attorney offices with certain network setups may not be able to connect to e-filing in the new Supreme Court public portal. If anyone from those offices needs to file until the issue is fixed, please email filings to supclerkofcourt@ndcourts.gov. We will update when the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience.
State's Attorney access to the public portal
April 08, 2024
