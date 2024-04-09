Ardent Announces Membership with the British American Business Council and Participation in the NC Trade Mission
In a significant stride towards global expansion, Ardent is thrilled to announce its new membership with the British American Business Council (BABC),NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant stride towards global expansion, Ardent is thrilled to announce its new membership with the British American Business Council (BABC), a move that sets a new benchmark in its journey toward international business growth. This partnership aligns with Ardent’s vision of enhancing its global footprint through strategic collaborations and network building for manufacturers across the globe.
The BABC membership grants Ardent access to a dynamic network of strategic introductions, thought leadership, and networking opportunities within the thriving NC-UK trade and investment landscape. This alliance places Ardent in a prime position for transatlantic business growth, providing unmatched access to influential policy and business leaders, and mirroring our mission to foster robust connections across industries.
In demonstrating its commitment to this cause, Ardent is also excited to participate in the upcoming North Carolina Outward In Person Trade Mission, led by the Scottish North American Business Council. Scheduled for April 7-11, 2024, this mission represents a pivotal opportunity for Ardent to explore new trade avenues, connect with potential partners, and engage in market briefings and networking events aimed at bolstering transatlantic business relations.
This partnership and the forthcoming trade mission are not just milestones in Ardent’s expansion but are testimonies to our dedication to nurturing growth and innovation through strategic alliances. Together with the BABC and the trade mission participants, Ardent is paving the way for a future replete with endless possibilities for businesses across both sides of the Atlantic.
learn more about our journey with the BABC and our involvement in the North Carolina Trade Mission.
https://ardentgo.com/articles/building-bridges-across-the-atlantic-ardent-is-now-a-member-of-the-british-american-business-council-babc/
About Ardent:
Ardent specializes in building sales networks for manufacturers worldwide, offering comprehensive solutions for companies seeking to expand their sales channels. Our expertise and systematic approach have proven successful across various industries, reinforcing our mission to facilitate growth and innovation through strategic connections.
Martin Kean
Ardent, Inc.
+1 252-594-5770
sales@ardentgo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram