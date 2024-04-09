Registration Opens for the IAFA 2024 Aesthetics Symposium, Promising an Unparalleled Experience in Facial Aesthetics
The IAFA is a culmination of some of the top aesthetic experts from around the country. You don't want to miss this meeting. It's one of my favorites of the year.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Academy of Facial Aesthetics (IAFA) is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for its highly anticipated 2024 Aesthetics Symposium, scheduled to take place on November 8-9th. Held at the prestigious Hilton in Downtown Miami, this symposium is a renowned event for aesthetic professionals seeking to enhance their expertise and stay at the forefront of the industry.
“The IAFA is a culmination of some of the top aesthetic experts from around the country. You don't want to miss this meeting. It's one of my favorites of the year," said Dr. Kian Karimi, Double Board Certified Head & Neck and Facial Plastic Surgeon and Founder of Rejuva Medical Aesthetics
The IAFA 2024 Aesthetics Symposium will feature an unparalleled lineup of renowned industry speakers, live demonstrations, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights into the latest trends, techniques, and innovations in facial aesthetics.
Highlights of the event include:
-In-depth workshops covering advanced botulinum toxin and dermal filler treatments
-Masterclasses led by leading experts in the field
-Live demonstrations showcasing the latest products and techniques
-Networking sessions with fellow aesthetic professionals and industry leaders
"We are excited to invite aesthetic professionals to join us at the IAFA 2024 Aesthetics Symposium," said Ana Natalie Delgado, Executive Director at IAFA. "This event is a unique opportunity for attendees to expand their knowledge, refine their skills, and connect with peers in the industry. Don't miss out on this transformative experience."
Limited spots are available, so early registration is encouraged. To reserve your spot and learn more about the symposium, please visit https://www.iafa.co/iafa-2024-symposium/
About the International Academy of Facial Aesthetics (IAFA):
The International Academy of Facial Aesthetics (IAFA) is an honorary service organization dedicated to advancing the facial aesthetics industry by bringing together the best resources, expertise, clinical support, and continuous education offered year-round to members worldwide.
Uniting multi-specialty healthcare practitioners from 40+ countries, the IAFA cumulatively brings together 150+ years of combined expertise to provide invaluable educational and networking opportunities, promote the value of offering the best and most comprehensive patient care, and foster professionalism and continuous business growth. For more information, visit us at https://www.iafa.co/
