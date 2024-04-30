Skipton Writes An Insightful Book Providing Assistance on Navigating the Insurance Claims Procedure

David Skipton - Founder, Owner, Operator Broken Promises: How Insurers Put Proﬁts Over Promises Skipton Claims Management

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When individuals or businesses face significant losses, their reliance on insurance often provides a sense of reassurance. However, the claims process can often be intentionally designed to minimize payout, leaving policyholders with only a fraction of what they are owed. Moreover, if policyholders choose to pursue their claims through the legal system, they often find themselves at a disadvantage.

The key to successfully navigating the claim settlement process lies in understanding the process itself and being aware of the common tricks that are used to minimize or deny your claim. To begin, it's important to stay organized. Individuals are encouraged to purchase a spiral notebook and utilize it for the purpose of recording each interaction with the adjuster. This should include pertinent information such as the date, time, and comprehensive details of the conversation. Maintaining accurate documentation of these interactions can prove to be immensely valuable in the event of a claim denial or if the need for legal action arises.

People should take a meticulous approach when reviewing the insurance company's evaluation of their loss. If one lacks knowledge about construction techniques, it is advisable to seek guidance from a reliable and trusted contractor. It is important to exercise caution when considering the insurance company's recommended contractor, as their intentions may not align with the policyholder's best interests, despite their assertions. It is essential to bear in mind that the policyholder is the vulnerable party in this scenario, while the insurer holds the advantage. In the event of a dispute, it is common for the insurer to lean in their own favor.

In order to protect your rights and ensure a fair outcome, it's crucial to be well-informed and prepared. This book provides valuable insights and guidance to help you effectively navigate the challenges of the insurance claim process.

Drawing upon his extensive experience in claims adjusting, David Skipton offers invaluable guidance to navigate the complexities of the claims process. By learning how to:

- Identify the strategies employed by insurance companies to undermine compensation,

- Take proactive measures to improve the likelihood of achieving a favorable outcome, and

- Secure fair and just compensation in the event of an insurance claim settlement.

In an evolving landscape where insurance companies prioritize their own interests, understanding their motivations becomes essential to ensure policyholders receive their rightful entitlement.

Irrespective of whether you own a business or a home, regardless of whether you currently have an active claim, it is crucial to demystify the claims process and equip yourself with the necessary knowledge to protect your interests.

Author | David Skipton

Genre | Business Insurance

Published date | April 12, 2024

Publisher | David Skipton

David B. Skipton - Founder, Owner, Operator

David Skipton holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing/Accountancy; over the last two and a half decades he has handled hundreds of multi-million dollar insurance claims and over the previous decade was in the restaurant design/construction industry where he was involved in the construction of more than 150 restaurants and food service facilities. David’s hands-on construction experience is a significant benefit in investigating and estimating structural damages.

Skipton services provide you with Public Adjusters that are certified experts. We have very competitive pricing backed up by over 50 years of experience.

Licensed in these states:

Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana , Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia

