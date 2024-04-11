YUGIOH! Launches In the Balkans
AGOURA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS Premieres in the Balkans
RTL Croatia and Pro Plus Slovenia pick up the latest installment of popular Anime Series
As Anime continues to soar in popularity, Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS has been picked up by RTL Croatia and Pro Plus Slovenia, the leading commercial platforms in their territories and owned by Central European Media Enterprises (CME).
At this year’s MIPTV ’24, Konami Cross Media NY is represented by Mark Kirk, SVP of Distribution, who made the announcement today.
Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS, featuring all new characters and adventures, will debut in Croatia and Slovenia in the second quarter of 2024. MENART, the company who distribute the Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME locally, are also overseeing localization of the series for Croatian and Slovenian audiences.
“We are pleased that our partners in Croatia and Slovenia are finding a great deal of success with the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise,” said Kirk. “Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS gives fans a brand-new twist with the introduction of ‘Rush Duel,’ allowing for more faster paced and frantic dueling among Yuga and his friends. As proven in the U.S., and many other key territories worldwide, anime fans are excited to see the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! Adventures.”
Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS is the seventh series for the Anime franchise and introduces a new protagonist, Yuga Ohdo. Yuga Ohdo may seem like any other 5th grader in Goha City, but he's about to take his favorite game to the next level by inventing a whole new way to duel - Rush Duel! Unlike previous duels, Rush Duel are faster and simpler, but with awesome new strategies that make each duel more dynamic than the last! Yuga can't wait to share Rush Dueling with every Duelist out there, but Goha Enterprises - the megacorp that controls the whole city - is having none of it! They're the ones who dictate how Duels are supposed to be played, so they're going to use everything in their arsenal to crush this kid! But if they think that's going to stop Yuga from building his road to freedom - they don't know Yuga!
About CME
CME is a leading content creator and broadcaster operating in Central and Eastern Europe, operating in six geographical segments: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Romania and Moldova, Slovakia, and Slovenia, as well as Voyo, its original subscription video on demand platform. CME’s 43 TV channels reach a total of 49 million people, with market-leading channels in most of its markets. CME’s strategy is to produce the best local content and offer this content through both linear and advanced digital streaming portals.
About Yu-Gi-Oh!:
Yu-Gi-Oh! is a true global phenomenon and perennial fan favorite. Ready to celebrate 25 years of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game and amassing a fervent following, the brand continues to flourish with each new series and expansion. To date, fans have engaged by reading the Manga, watching more than 1,000 Yu-Gi-Oh! Anime episodes across eight series and downloading Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS or Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL. Fans have also supported the brand at the box office, retail and they have played with and purchased over 25 billion units of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME! The future is bright for this Anime franchise with a robust slate of new content, games and merchandise planned for release that will continue to engage and entertain audiences globally.
